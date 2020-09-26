How to Watch Florida Football Without Cable

After back-to-back double-digit win seasons under Dan Mullen, the Florida Gators will look to take the next step and chomp their way into the College Football Playoff in 2020.

Their 2020 TV schedule isn’t completely finalized, but all of Florida’s games will be broadcast on either ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch every Florida football game live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Florida Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), CBS (live in select markets), ESPN and ESPN2 in FuboTV Family; ESPNU and SEC Network in Sports Plus add-on

Price After Free Trial: $64.99 per month for FuboTV Family; $10.99 per month for Sports Plus add-on

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), CBS (live in select markets), SEC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You can include both the main channel package and the Sports Plus add-on in your free seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every Florida game live on the FuboTV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet). Or you can watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.

For the games on ABC, SEC Network or the ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Why Should You Use FuboTV?

The most complete package for sports fans. Not only does it have the most channels, but it’s the only streaming service that includes every ESPN channel, every local channel (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox), every college conference network (ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network), the NFL Network and NFL Redzone. The local channels are available in most markets.

It also comes with loads of extras, such as 500 hours of cloud DVR, the ability to stream on three different screens at once (meaning you could split it with a friend or two), and the important 72-hour lookback feature.

It’s a little more expensive than most other streaming services, but it’s worth it. Considering all the channels and features, FuboTV is ultimately still very good value for the money.

FuboTV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

FuboTV Family: ABC (live in select markets), beIN Sports, beIn Sports alternates, Big Ten Network, BTN alternates, CBS (live in select markets), CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network

Sports Plus: ACC Network, ESPN News, ESPNU, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL Redzone, NHL Network, Pac-12 regional networks, SEC Network, Stadium, Tennnis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 31 (counting the beIN Sports alternates, BTN alternates and Pac-12 regional networks as one channel each)

Florida Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), CBS (live in select markets), SEC Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU

Price After Free Trial: $54.99 per month (ads on TV shows in the streaming library) or $60.99 per month (no ads on TV shows in the streaming library)

You can watch a live stream of ABC, CBS, SEC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every Florida game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Hulu.com.

For the games on ABC, SEC Network or the ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, with the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials, for an extra $9.99 per month.

Why Should You Use Hulu With Live TV?

It’s the cheapest streaming service that includes every channel that will have an Florida football game. It’s also the best combination of sports and entertainment. Not only are you getting pretty much every sports channel you need (more on that below), but you’re also getting Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library of TV shows, movies and Hulu originals.

If you want to go from watching football to watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Handmaid’s Tale, Rick and Morty or one of thousands of other shows, this is your clear No. 1 option.

Hulu With Live TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Hulu With Live TV: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Goal Line, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, TNT

Total Sports Channels Included: 21

CBS is not included on Vidgo

Florida Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), SEC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU

Price After Free Trial: $40 per month (goes up to $45 per month after 90 days)

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), SEC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 60+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch most Florida games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Vidgo.com.

For the games on ABC, SEC Network or ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Why Should You Use Vidgo?

If you can get by without CBS (you can watch those games on Amazon Prime’s CBS channel), Vidgo’s “Core” package is the cheapest streaming TV service with all of the ESPN channels and SEC Network.

Vidgo also has a feature called “Social TV,” which allows you to interact with a community of people watching the same show or game as you. That feature can be turned on or off.

Vidgo Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Vidgo Core: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, beIN Sports, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Longhorn Network, NFL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network

Total Sports Channels Available: 15

ABC and CBS are not included on Sling

Florida Football Channels Included: ESPN and ESPN2 in Sling Orange; ESPNU and SEC Network in Sports Extra add-on

Price After Free Trial: $30 per month for Sling Orange; $10 per month for Sports Extra add-on

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange package plus Sports Extra add-on. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can $10 off the first month and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch most Florida games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Sling.com.

For the games on ABC, SEC Network or the ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV come included with 10 hours of cloud DVR, or you can upgrade to 50 hours for an extra $5 per month.

Why Should You Use Sling TV?

If you can get by without ABC (you can watch those games on the ESPN app) and CBS (you can watch those games on Amazon Prime’s CBS channel), the Sling Orange and Sports Extra bundle is tied with Vidgo as the cheapest streaming channel package with the ESPN channels and SEC Network.

Sling TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found here

Sling Orange: ESPN, ESPN2, Stadium, TNT

Sports Extra When Added to Orange: ACC Network, beIN Sports, ESPN News, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network, Tennis Channel

Sling Blue: Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network

Sports Extra When Added to Blue: BeIN Sports, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network, Tennis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 23 (16 with Sling Orange plus Sports Extra)

If you’re just looking to watch CBS games, and you can find a different way to watch the other games, the Amazon Prime CBS All-Access channel is the perfect option for that.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. It costs $5.99 per month but also comes with a free trial:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch every Florida CBS game on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. It also costs $5.99 per month and also comes with a free trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch every Florida CBS game on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

Florida Season Preview 2020

The Gators enter the season with a high-level of expectations thanks to a 11-2 win season a year ago that concluded in a win in the Orange Bowl. But like many programs around the nation, Florida has had an interesting offseason thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s like Bizarro World right?,” Florida coach Dan Mullen told reporters. “Like Bizarro Jerry if you ever saw that Seinfeld episode, like I’m like this weird deal. I’ve never been this late in September we haven’t played.

“For our guys, obviously it’s a huge adjustment this week for us because you got to go full on change into game mode, different types of practice, different preparation, different routine. Different everything for us getting ready from what we’ve been doing. It’s been a long time since we played so we’re excited to go.”

Florida returns quarterback Kyle Trask, who was an unexpected bright spot last season after entering in relief of an injured Feleipe Franks. Trask threw for 2,941 yards, 25 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions last season.

“Kyle’s done a tremendous job so far,” said Florida quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson. “Just in terms of taking everything to the next level from a leadership standpoint, from a football standpoint, even doing a great job with his body. He’s down 10 or 12 pounds, he’s looking lean.”

Trask is setting the bar high for his first full season as the starter. He wants a shot at the College Football Playoff.

“Ever since Coach Mullen’s gotten here, we’ve been to two New Year’s Six bowls,” Trask said. “So we definitely feel pretty strongly that we have a good shot at [the College Football Playoff] this year.”

Florida will open its season at Ole Miss and then host South Carolina. But things ramp up for the Gators, who will play three top 10 opponents (No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 6 LSU and No. 4 George — in four week span. But in a season where it feels like “championship or bust,” the Gators wouldn’t have it any other way.

“You don’t have to spend a lot of time on the staff on every little thing because the guys understand it,” Mullen said. “They know what my expectations are and what we’re trying to accomplish with each aspect of the program.”