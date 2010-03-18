The 7 Scariest Sci-Fi Surgeries

Sci-fi opens up a world of possibilities to us, but some of them are just damn creepy. I was watching the Repo Men trailer and thought about how gross it would be to get a vital organ extracted from you against your will, no doubt using nasty future organ-snatching tech, and that led me down the primrose path to think of some of my favorite creepy sci-fi surgery scenes from classic movies past. Grab a barf bag and tag along, won’t you?

Robocop – After Alex Murphy is brutalized by Boddicker and his gang, he’s rushed to the finest hospital Detroit has to offer – which, despite the movie’s future setting, looks like the finest hospital Detroit had to offer in 1987. What follows is his rebuilding as the most ass-kicking cyborg of all time, as viewed through his own static-clogged ocular units. And the end result? Great success!

Minority Report – I think it’s fair to say that eye stuff can squick me out. So when Tom Cruise goes to a gross apartment to get his eyeballs replaced in Minority Report, you can just imagine my cringe. Of course, it’s to elude the iris scanners that monitor this anal-retentive dystopia, but dude – they took his eyes out. Yuck.



Total Recall – The first of two Schwarzenegger moments on this list, who can forget the scene in Total Recall when Quaid goes on the run on Mars and removes the tracking device from his own skull using a mysterious surgical implement given to him by a creepy dude. Yeah if some homeless fella gave me a weird metal thing, “stick it in my head” would be pretty low on the list.

Brazil – Terry Gilliam’s surrealistic masterpiece boasts one absolutely unforgettable surgery scene. When protagonist Sam’s mother is introduced, she’s receiving a very unusual cosmetic procedure from one Dr. Jaffe. In 1985, plastic surgery wasn’t the stuff of reality TV and Nip/Tuck that it is today, so Gilliam’s bizarre, hyper-literal interpretation of a “facelift” is both hilarious and utterly disturbing.

The Brain That Wouldn’t Die – We all say we’d do anything for our loved ones. But would we cut their heads off after a horrible car accident and keep them alive in a tank of fluid? That’s the question posed by this 1962 sickie, which stars Jason Evers as a scientist who keeps his fiancee’s dome in a box while hunting bodies to staple her onto.

Gattaca – There’s a lot of reasons to get surgery, but I’m not all too confident that buying the identity of a genetically superior individual in order to fool your country’s eugenics programs is covered by your insurance. But the procedures Ethan Hawke goes through in Gattaca, while they may not be all that high-tech, are just as creepy as all hell, including the leg lengthening pictured above.

The Terminator – Not sure if self-surgery on robots counts, but when Arnold takes an X-Acto blade to his arm and his eye to cut out some shrapnel, I cringe every time. That’s the kind of realism all the computers in the world can’t get you.