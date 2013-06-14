Farrah Abraham Disses Kim Kardashian: I “Outshine” Kim

We’ve all heard that Backdoor Teen Mom Farrah Abraham has been in the media a lot since her porn movie came out. Here’s another reason why. Abraham has been talking smack about Kim Kardashian.

In an interview with Metropolis Nights, Abraham said she hates when people compare her to Kim Kardashian because she “outshines” Kim in life and is much more intelligent than her. Oh boy!

Abraham continues to bash Kardashian to the magazine, standing firm that she doesn’t appreciate any comparison to the reality star. Perhaps the comparison is that, yes, the two of them are reality stars, but also are making a lucrative empire from the release of sex tapes. Being compared in business to Kim Kardashian really doesn’t sound like an insult to me.

Nonetheless, Abraham tells the mag:

Kardashian isn’t the only one feeling the wrath of Abraham in this article, though. She talks about James Deen as well, rating him as a “7 or an 8” in bed.