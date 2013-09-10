WATCH: Kim Kardashian Rocks Out With ‘New iPhone 5S’ as a Blonde

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Rocks Out With ‘New iPhone 5S’ as a Blonde

  • Published
  • Updated

The word is buzzing that Kim Kardashian has the new model iPhone 5S as her Instagram photos supposedly show. You can also see her flashing it around in the background of Scott Disick’s Keek video above. The video shows Scott Disick, Khloe Kardashian-Odom, Kourtney Kardashian, and Miss Kim jamming out in the car, revealing a new blonde Kim … oh, and the supposedly new iPhone, which is not available yet and is the rumored star of Apple’s major announcement today.

The new model comes in black, silver, and an awesome champagne color. Check out some of the photos of Kim with her supposed new black iPhone 5S below.

Kim Kardashian iPhone5S, Kim Kardashian iPhone 5S Instagram New, Kim Kardashian Blonde Hair Instagram Keek, Kim Kardashian iPhone 5S Keek Video, Scott Disick Kourtney Khloe Kim Kardashian Keek Video, Kim Kardashian Instagram Video

Kim Kardashian iPhone5S, Kim Kardashian iPhone 5S Instagram New, Kim Kardashian Blonde Hair Instagram Keek, Kim Kardashian iPhone 5S Keek Video, Scott Disick Kourtney Khloe Kim Kardashian Keek Video, Kim Kardashian Instagram Video

Read More From Heavy

Kim Kardashian Out of Hiding With Baby North West: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know
Read More
, , , , , , , ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook