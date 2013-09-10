WATCH: Kim Kardashian Rocks Out With ‘New iPhone 5S’ as a Blonde

The word is buzzing that Kim Kardashian has the new model iPhone 5S as her Instagram photos supposedly show. You can also see her flashing it around in the background of Scott Disick’s Keek video above. The video shows Scott Disick, Khloe Kardashian-Odom, Kourtney Kardashian, and Miss Kim jamming out in the car, revealing a new blonde Kim … oh, and the supposedly new iPhone, which is not available yet and is the rumored star of Apple’s major announcement today.

The new model comes in black, silver, and an awesome champagne color. Check out some of the photos of Kim with her supposed new black iPhone 5S below.