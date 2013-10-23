Heavy.com Entertainment Meet Amanda Markert, Pauly D’s Baby Mama, in These Hot Photos Facebook Twitter E-mail More share options Pinterest Google+ Reddit LinkedIn Bookmark 9.3K Views 0 Shares 0 Comments By Lauren Weigle Published Oct 23, 2013 at 3:37pm Updated Apr 5, 2018 at 10:10am Next Image: Amanda Markert Instagram Photos, Paul D’s Baby Mama Amanda Markert Hooters, Amabella’s Mother Amanda Markert Gallery: 1/15 Next Pauly D is a dad! Have a look at the mother of his child, Amanda Markert, in her best photos. Read MoreAmanda Markert, Celebrities, Facebook, Instagram, Jersey Shore, Pauly D, TV No Comments Discuss on Facebook