Meet Amanda Markert, Pauly D’s Baby Mama, in These Hot Photos

Meet Amanda Markert, Pauly D’s Baby Mama, in These Hot Photos

  • Published
  • Updated

Amanda Markert Instagram Photos, Paul D's Baby Mama Amanda Markert Hooters, Amabella's Mother Amanda Markert

Gallery: 1/15

Pauly D is a dad! Have a look at the mother of his child, Amanda Markert, in her best photos.

Read More
, , , , , ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook