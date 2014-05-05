Game of Thrones Season 4 Episode 5 Recap: Top 5 Spoilers

After last week’s episode, “Oathkeeper,” “First of His Name” plans to be an exciting and action packed episode. With White Walkers and wildlings on the move, Sansa on a mysterious boat, and a new king about to be crowned, anything can happen in the GoT universe.

Let’s see what’s going to happen. Here are the major highlights from tonight’s episode:

1. Tommen is Crowned King

After a long and tumultuous journey, Westeros has a new, and hopefully better, king. Joffrey is dead, and he is succeeded by his younger, gentler, and equally illegitimate brother, Tommen. What will happen to Tommen? Will he successfully marry Margery and live happily ever after? Will he be murdered brutally in 3 episodes? Let’s see where this story leads…

2. Sansa Is United With Her Aunt

After years of being alone in King’s Landing without any other Starks or kin to keep her company, Littlefinger has brought her to the Eyrie where she is greeted by her crazy aunt lady Arryn. Littlefinger marries the lady of the Vale and the two have excruciatingly loud sex.

Also in the scene, it is revealed that Lady Arryn and Littlefinger orchestrated the murder of Lord Arryn all the way back before the first episode of season 1. Remember? That’s why Ned Stark had to go to King’s Landing to begin with.

3. Westeros is Very Very In Debt to the Iron Bank of Bravos

Tonight Tywin finally reveals more information about the “Iron Bank of Bravos” which has been not so subtly hinted at a dozen times since the season began. Westeros is deeply deeply in debt to the Iron Bank of Bravos, a seemingly all-powerful shadowy institution. With how many times this has been mentioned, I wouldn’t be surprised if this becomes a major plot point in the seasons to come.

4. Arya Stark Stabs The Hounds in the Stomach

…Well she tries any way. After being taunted about her dead friends and family, Arya makes a strong attempt at actually crossing a name of her list. Using Needle, she attempts to stab the Hound in the stomach. The trailer was deceptive in that it made it seem as if this might actually be a kill shot. Unfortunately, the Hound is an experienced soldier who wears super thick armor.

Better luck next time Arya.

5. There’s a Big Battle at Craster’s Keep

As the Night’s Watch storm Craster’s Keep, Jon’s assumed ally tried to kidnap Bran Stark only to have a warg-ed out Bran in Hodor’s body rip his head half-way off. After he is free and the Night’s Watch are about to win their battle, Bran decides not to join his brother after all and continue his odd quest north to find the three-eyed raven.

Then there’s a boss battle where Jon Snow fights the cockney expert knife fighter. It ends with an absurd head-stabbing where Jon puts his sword through the back of knife-guys head and out his mouth.