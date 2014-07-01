Melissa Karkowski, ‘Extreme Weight Loss’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Melissa Karkowski has been chosen as one of the 2014 participants on Extreme Weight Loss. Read about her incredible journey below.

1. Her Husband’s Suicide Contributed to Her Weight Problems

Melissa’s husband Michael was an Army veteran who committed suicide and after his death, Melissa really turned to food for support. Just a day ago, it was actually Michael’s birthday. Melissa visited his grave and posted photos from it, saying that her gift to him is being on Extreme Weight Loss. Mike Karkowski suffered from PTSD, which led to his demise.

Since her husband’s suicide, Melissa has tried to do her best to raise awareness for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. An example of her efforts is a Facebook post of Melissa’s. She put up the below photo last year with this inspiring caption:

Today I did something I have been dreaming of for 4 years. I opened a bank account to deposit money we raised for PTSD awareness. This is amazing to me. I get to make out a check, in honor of my late husband Mike, to a charity that may save a life of someone who was suffering like him. I know the bank officer thinks I’m nuts because I cried through the whole process but she was very sweet and hugged me. Thanks to everyone who helped, ran/walked, volunteered, trained,and supported me to make this dream a reality. We did it you all!!!!! And if you wanna donate to “Miles for Mike”, please do so!!! It’s official!

On Melissa’s Extreme Weight Loss journey, trainers Chris and Heidi Powell showed their support by participating in “Miles for Mike.”

2. Trainers Heidi and Chris Argue Over Melissa’s Desire to Leave Treatment

When Melissa wrote a letter to the show, she specifically asked for Heidi Powell, rather than Chris. Melissa feels she relates more to Heidi as a mother. And, at one point, Melissa speaks with Chris about wanting to go home and do things on her own. Though frustrated, Chris seems to let her off pretty easy, especially when Heidi is concerned. Heidi pulls her husband aside and the two argue about what they feel is best for Melissa. Take a look at it all in the above clip.

In an #EWL first I got to choose our contestant instead of Chris! Introducing Melissa! http://t.co/ebS0OI7Pus :: pic.twitter.com/JsqchzuZal — Heidi Powell (@RealHeidiPowell) June 30, 2014

For the first time ever on the show, it was Heidi who got to choose the participant.

@RealChrisPowell was so supportive of me & @m_karkowski throughout her journey. RT if ur tuning in tomorrow! #EWL pic.twitter.com/JQLQxdQTot — Heidi Powell (@RealHeidiPowell) July 1, 2014

3. Melissa Has Two Sons to Take Care Of at Home

Melissa has two children – Cody Karkowski and Elijah Daniel Karkowski. Throughout the show, Melissa struggles with being away from her children and not being there for them, but, one of the main reasons she’s on the show is for her kids. Melissa worries because her son Cody was actually diagnosed with PTSD because of Mike’s death. His leaving so suddenly, really affected Cody.

Eli is in the National Honors Society and Cody is an orange belt in karate. They also have a dog named Alfie, purebred Welsch Corgi. Have a look at Elijah and Cody’s most adorable and best Facebook photos in the below links:

4. Kirk Hood Is Melissa’s Boyfriend

Kirk Hood is the longtime boyfriend of Melissa and has been showing his support for her via social media. Not only does Hood support Melissa in her transformation, he also supports her in raising awareness of PTSD on behalf of Melissa’s late husband. Hood even posted a birthday message to Melissa’s late husband on Facebook saying:

Happy Late Birthday Mike. You are loved by many.

Have a look at the above pic of Hood with Melissa and kids. Hood is originally from California and he works as a coal miner.

5. Rocco DiSpirito Comes On the Show to Teach Melissa Nutrition

Chef Rocco DiSpirito appears on tonight’s episode of Extreme Weight Loss to help Melissa learn about nutrition. That way she can keep herself healthy on her own in the future. You may have seen DiSpirito on TV shows including Roccoi’s Dinner Party and Top Chef in addition to others.

