Jonathan Bennett, ‘Dancing With The Stars’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Get all the info on Jonathan Bennett as he takes on Dancing With The Stars for its 19th season … Bennett signed on to do the show two months after his father passed away because Dancing With The Stars was his dad’s favorite show.

1. Allison Holker Is His Dance Partner

Allison Holker is one of the new dancing pros on DWTS this season. The other two newbies are Keo Motsepe and Artem Chigvintsev. Holker is actually SYTYCD alum Stephen “tWitch” Boss and has a six-year-old daughter Weslie. You may have previously seen Holker on the show Hit the Floor. Check out a clip from the show below:

2. Actor Matt Dallas Is Reportedly His Ex

So APPARENTLY Jonathan Bennett & Matt Dallas are gay and very much in love…#hadnoclue pic.twitter.com/aiNIJ9eCrx — Ruzan Nor-Paronyan (@IsThatRuzan) November 22, 2013

Matt Dallas came out on Twitter and was rumored to have been in a relationship with Jonathan Bennett. Out writes: Best known for his starring role in ABC Family’s KyleXY and from gay rumors of a relationship with Jonathan Bennett, Matt Dallas came out via Twitter last night. Check out the tweet below:

Starting off the year with a new fiancé, @bluehamilton. A great way to kick off 2013! pic.twitter.com/FQ9y4tHe — matt dallas (@themattdallas) January 7, 2013

When Dallas came out, however, it was after his rumored relationship with Bennett and it was announcing he was engaged to a man named Blue Hamilton.

3. Most People Know Bennett as Aaron Samuels

Bennett played the classic role of Aaron Samuels in the hit movie Mean Girls, opposite Lindsay Lohan. When it was announced that Bennett would be joining DWTS, “Aaron Samuels” began trending on Twitter. Check out the first time we meet Aaron Samuels in the clip above. On the premiere of the show, Bennett killed it and the name Aaron Samuels became one of the top trends on Twitter.

4. Bennett’s Team Name on DWTS Is Team Joker

On Good Morning America, partner Holker stated that:

From the moment we met each other, we were instantly obsessed. It’s genuine excitement and we have so much fun together!

These two struggle with keeping their dance moves PG and trying to keep their silliness out of the way of their dancing … but it’s hard when they have so much fun together.

5. He Supports the Love Is Louder Project

Growing up, Bennett suffered from bullying. He now supports the project Love Is Louder and stated: