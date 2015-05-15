ACM Presents: Superstar Duets Performers 2015

Tonight, ACM Presents Superstar Duets with some of your favorite country stars performing together in some amazing performances. It all goes down in a two-hour special, airing at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The show took place in Arlington, Texas, on April 17th and 18th and is now airing its edited version. But, you can check out the best moments from the show by clicking through our gallery of all the best celebrity-studded performance pics. (Getty)

