Bindi Irwin And Derek Hough’s Best Performances from ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2015

Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough have had very powerful and energetic performances this season on Dancing With the Stars. Irwin’s positive energy and hard work is incomparable and she has touched the entire cast. She has dedicated this season to her late father, Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, but she’s thanked her mother, brother and supporters over and over again, saying she couldn’t have done this without them. Even her boyfriend Chandler Powell has appeared in the audience and backstage to show his love for Irwin.

Check out Bindi Irwin’s best performances from the show over the course of the season, including last night’s emotional freestyle routine.