Eva Mendes – Ryan Gosling’s Girlfriend & Baby Mama

Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes is an actress known for her roles in movies like Hitch, Stuck On You, and We Own The Night. She's also known to be a model and ambassador for many prestigious brands including Revlon, Calvin Klein, Cartier, Thierry Mugler perfume, and Pantene shampoo. Currently, she juggles motherhood and designs a fashion collection for New York & Company. Mendes and longtime boyfriend Ryan Gosling had baby daughter Esmeralda Amada in September 2014. This will be the first time the baby can really take in the holidays and it sounds like Esmeralda will listening to a lot of Hanson. Gosling revealed to Hello Magazine a little secret about his baby mama, explaining: She’s obsessed with the Hanson Christmas album! No disrespect to Hanson, they’re very talented kids, but I think I’ve heard that record enough. I’m sure it will be on a loop this Christmas as well. Gosling also told Hello that he's definitely found the person he's supposed to be with in life and that Eva Mendes is all the woman he needs. For more information on Mendes, click through our gallery of her best photos. (Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)