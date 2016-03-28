Mark Ballas’ Back Injury on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Mark Ballas has suffered a back injury and there’s a possibility that he may not be able to perform on tonight’s episode of Dancing With the Stars. His partner this season is MMA fighter Paige VanZandt. Ballas is reported to have suffered the injury on Sunday while on set during rehearsals, but VanZandt is trying not to let the situation get her down. You can watch the unfortunate incident in the above video.

A source told People:

He injured his back at camera blocking rehearsal on Sunday. It’s an old injury that he aggravated. It’s up in the air if he’ll be able to perform tonight.

This isn’t the first time that a pro has suffered a major injury on the show. On season 20, Derek Hough hurt his foot and was out of commission for weeks.

Tonight is Latin Week on Dancing With the Stars.