WATCH: Beyonce’s Hologram Performance at Grammy Awards 2017

Tonight, Beyonce took the stage at the 2017 Grammy Awards to perform and show off her new baby belly. An image of a life-size pregnant Beyonce in an elaborately-decorated bikini outfit appeared on stage and cut back and forth from Beyonce in-person. Surrounded by the images of dozens of women, the images began to fade, revealing a real-life Beyonce, surrounded by holograms of running children. It was a spiritual opening, filled with words, rather than song. Soon, a golden-crowned Beyonce took a seat to perform at a long table, surrounded by female dancers. Beyonce performed her song “Love Drought.”

Soon, Beyonce transitioned to another chair in order to perform her song “Sandcastles.”

At the end of her performance, Beyonce thanked the audience and blew a kiss to her husband Jay-Z, who was standing in the audience with their daughter Blue Ivy.