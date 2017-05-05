WATCH: Porn Star Molly Cavalli Bitten by a Lemon Shark

A porn star was bitten by a shark while doing an underwater photo shoot. The video was uploaded by the YouTube channel for camgirl site CamSoda on May 2. The short clip shows Molly Cavalli, 35, going shark cage diving. After a few seconds under, a hungry looking 10-foot long lemon shark approaches and takes a lump out of Cavali’s ankle.

TMZ reports that injuries required 20 stitches. The most haunting moment of the clip is the panic Cavalli goes through as the water around her turn red.

A few days before the attack, Cavalli uploaded this photo to her Instagram page:

SHARKS @camsoda A post shared by Molly Cavalli (@iammollyxoxo) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

Cavalli is a Florida-born pornographic actress. She is known for her work with Reality Kings. Cavalli only performs in lesbian scenes and has described her celebrity crushes as being Holly Madison and Beyonce. In an October 2012 post on her Tumblr page, Cavalli appeared to announce her retirement from the industry. Though Cavalli is still active in the camgirl scene.