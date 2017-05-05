WATCH: Porn Star Molly Cavalli Bitten by a Lemon Shark

A porn star was bitten by a shark while doing an underwater photo shoot. The video was uploaded by the YouTube channel for camgirl site CamSoda on May 2. The short clip shows Molly Cavalli, 35, going shark cage diving. After a few seconds under, a hungry looking 10-foot long lemon shark approaches and takes a lump out of Cavali’s ankle.
TMZ reports that injuries required 20 stitches. The most haunting moment of the clip is the panic Cavalli goes through as the water around her turn red.
A few days before the attack, Cavalli uploaded this photo to her Instagram page:
Cavalli is a Florida-born pornographic actress. She is known for her work with Reality Kings. Cavalli only performs in lesbian scenes and has described her celebrity crushes as being Holly Madison and Beyonce. In an October 2012 post on her Tumblr page, Cavalli appeared to announce her retirement from the industry. Though Cavalli is still active in the camgirl scene.
Lets got a shot of you assisting her, just throw the towel on her ankle and apply pressure… annnd cut!
It’s fake.
Her feet don’t come near the bottom of the cage when her head is at the surface of the water = see video @0:43 seconds
She acts like she got bit by a shark on the inside of the ankle while her head is at the surface of the water = see video @0:51 seconds
An overly edited job, with absolutely no evidence that it was a shark bite, and not a scratch from a broken wire at the bottom of the tiny cage. A mouth full of razor sharp teeth would do more than a single scratch so far up the inside of the foot.
Someone on YT said the camera never showed actual bleeding and the whole thing was fake.
It was very fast the camera men were looking at her ass instead of working professional