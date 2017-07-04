Yankee Doodle Dandy: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

“The Yankee Doodle Boy,” also known as “(I’m A) Yankee Doodle Dandy,” is an American standard heard throughout the country on Independence Day. Written by George M. Cohan for a long-forgotten Broadway musical that opened in 1904, the song remains a part of a popular culture thanks to the iconic 1942 James Cagney movie Yankee Doodle Dandy.

If you still haven’t seen Yankee Doodle Dandy, it will air on TCM at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Since 2017 marks the United States of America’s 241st birthday, here’s a look at the history behind “The Yankee Doodle Boy.”

1. ‘Yankee Doodle Boy’ Debuted in Cohan’s 1904 Broadway Musical ‘Little Johnny Jones’

For a song as familiar as “Yankee Doodle Boy,” it’s surprising to learn that the song originated in an obscure Broadway play. It was featured in Little Johnny Jones, which was Cohan’s first full-length musical. He did it all – writing the book, lyrics and music. He even played the titular character, an American jockey who is accused of purposefully losing the English derby and has to prove his innocence. He also falls in love with Goldie Gates, who was played by Ethel Levy, Cohan’s first wife.

At the time, Little Johnny Jones was immediately seen as a major step in American musical theater and was a big hit. However, it has fallen into obscurity. There was a 1982 attempt to revive it, with Donny Osmond starring, but it closed after just one performance. The New York Times wrote a negative review.

Scenes from the play are included in Yankee Doodle Dandy. The musical also included another Cohan standard, “Give My Regards to Broadway.”

2. Cohan Wasn’t Really Born on the Fourth of July

Despite what’s shown in Yankee Doodle Dandy, Cohan wasn’t really born on the Fourth of July. He was actually born on July 3!

As Musicals101 explains, Cohan’s baptismal certificate shows that he was born on July 3, 1878 in Providence, Rhode Island. Cohan’s family insisted that he was really “born on the Fourth of July” in publicity. He was Jeremiah “Jerry” and Helen “Nellie” Cohan’s second child. He had a sister, Josephine, who was born two years earlier.

While Cohan wasn’t literally born on the stage, he might as well have been. His parents used him as a prop in their stage shows when he was an infant. By the time he was eight years old, he was playing violin and then danced as part of the “Four Cohans” act. They toured throughout the country from 1890 to 1901. He also performed in a show called Peck’s Bad Boy.

According to the New York Times’ obituary on Cohan, it was during the 1890s that he began delivering his famous curtain speech:

My mother thanks you, my father thanks you, my sister thanks you and I thank you.

Cohan died on November 5, 1942 at age 64, less than seven months after the film about his life opened.

3. Cohan’s Other Songs Include ‘You’re A Grand Old Flag’ & ‘Over There’

Cohan showed a remarkable longevity. His career stretched from the beginnings of vaudeville’s rise to the dawn of sound films. In his life, he wrote over 300 published songs, including many that are still standards. “The Yankee Doodle Boy” was also just one of the many patriotic tunes he wrote. He also penned “You’re A Grand Old Flag.” His 1917 song “Over There” was published just as the U.S. entered World War I, and promised that “The Yanks are coming!”

“You’re A Grand Old Flag” was featured in Cohan’s 1906 musical George Washington Jr.. According to the Library of Congress, Cohan said the song came to him after he met a Civil War veteran who fought at Gettysburg. The man was carrying a ragged old American flag. Cohan claimed the man told him, “She’s a grand old rag.” Viola, an American classic was born.

In George Washington Jr., Cohan would sing the song as he carried and American flag, marching back and forth on the stage. The song is also featured in Yankee Doodle Dandy.

In the 1906 issue of The Spot Light, Cohan explained why he writes his patriotic songs after a critic called him out for it. He wrote, via the Library of Congress:

I write my own songs because I write better songs than anyone else I know of. I publish these songs because they bring greater royalties than any other class of music sold in this country. I write my own plays because I have not yet seen or read plays from the pens of other authors that seem as good as the plays I write. I produce my own plays because I think I’m as good a theatrical manager as any other man in this line. I dance because I know I’m the best dancer in the country. I sing because I can sing my own songs better than any other man on the stage. . . . I write these little stories because I think I write them better than other writers of stories. I play leading parts in most of my plays because I think I’m the best actor available. I pay myself the biggest salary ever paid a song and dance comedian because I know I deserve it. But believe me, kind reader, when I say, I am not an egotist.

4. Cohan Saw ‘Yankee Doodle Dandy’ & Approved of James Cagney’s Performance

Cagney, like Cohan, was Irish-American and was an experienced singer and dancer. He was the perfect choice to play Cohan in Yankee Doodle Dandy, even though he was best known for his gangster pictures by 1942. The film also had an unlikely director in Michael Curtiz, who is best known for Casablanca. But Curtiz knew how to direct musicals, having already made a handful at Warner Bros. He would go on to make White Christmas late in his career.

According to TCM, Warner Bros. executives wanted the film completed as soon as possible so Cohan could see the finished project. There was some difficulty working with Cohan during the writing process, and he was even supposed to write three brand new songs that were never finished. Cohan lived long enough to see the completed picture and read all the positive reviews. Press notes at the time claimed Cohan personally approved of Cagney playing him.

Yankee Doodle Dandy was the second highest-grossing film of 1942, as the country was in the midst of World War II. Cagney won his only Best Actor Oscar, and the film also won Best Music Scoring of a Motion Picture and Best Sound Recording. The film was nominated for Best Picture, but lost to William Wyler’s Mrs. Miniver.

5. ‘Yankee Doodle Boy’ Has 3 Verses, Littered With References to Americana

The lyrics for “The Yankee Doodle Boy” are filled with references to Americana. Uncle Sam, the personification of America, makes an appearance, as the singer claims he’s a “real live nephew.”

The singer was “born on the Fourth of July.” His family are “Yanks through and through/Red, white and blue.” His father was “so Yankee-hearted, when the Spanish war was started, he slipped on a uniform and hopped upon a pony.”

There’s also the early-American song “Yankee Doodle,” which is the state anthem of Connecticut. It’s different from Cohan’s song, dating back to the years before the American Revolution. The song was meant to make fun of Americans, compared to the British, but was embraced during the war and is still sung today.