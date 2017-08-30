Ben Aaron, Ginger Zee’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ginger Zee, the meteorologist for ABC News’ Good Morning America, is married to Ben Aaron Colonomos. Like his wife, Colonomos, who goes by “Ben Aaron” professionally, is an experienced media personality and journalist.

The 35-year-old Aaron and the 36-year-old Zee are the parents of Adrian Benjamin, who was born in December 2015. They welcomed their second child, Miles, in February 2018.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Aaron & Zee Welcomed Their Second Boy in February 2018

Miles is getting ready for his @GMA debut! Tune in at 8:30 am we will do a little Skype in from our couch to say hello to the team 👶🤗 pic.twitter.com/HslrMwzN32 — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) February 20, 2018

In early February, Zee and Colonomos became proud parents of another baby boy they named Miles.

Zee announced that she and Aaron are expecting another baby during a forecast, joking that some parts of the map will soon be covered by her belly.

You can see Zee’s pregnancy announcement in the video below.

Zee and Colonomos are also parents to their 2-year-old son, Adrian. Shortly after making her on-air pregnancy announcement, Zee shared an adorable photo of Adrian holding an ultrasound picture. You can see it below.

Adrian already asking to hold his little brother😉💙💙💙new baby boy coming February 2018! pic.twitter.com/NHLYFjEJcH — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) August 14, 2017

Zee’s pregnancy didn’t slow her down any. As she told People Magazine in 2016, she was six weeks pregnant when she visited caves in Vietnam for ABC. Then two months after Adrian was born, she was traveling between New York and Los Angeles regularly to film Dancing With The Stars.

“Ben did a lot of the heavy lifting” with Adrian while she was away, Zee told the magazine. She added, “Parents just want their baby to be happy and healthy, and we’re giving every ounce of ourselves to do that.”

2. He Met Zee at a 2012 Soulcycle Charity Event Through a Mutual Friend

Before their wedding, Aaron posted a funny video on YouTube explaining their love story and how they met. He went to a charity event at a Soulcycle with a friend. His friend knew Zee and they were introduced to each other.

They walked home together after the event, strolling through Central Park. They talked about their lives and John Cusack. When they arrived at Zee’s apartment, Aaron realized that he immediately fell in love with Zee. When he got home, Aaron found an email from Zee, who wrote that she watched his own segments. She told him that they “Should be friends,” which he thought was devastating news.

“There was no way I wanted to be just friends with this girl. So, I asked her out,” Aaron said in the video.

Two years later, he proposed to her in Central Park and she said yes. They got married in July 2014 and have been together ever since.

3. His Next New Project Is Hosting a Talkshow With Singer Kellie Pickler

In April, The E.W. Scripps Company announced that Aaron will co-host a new syndicated lifestyle talkshow with country singer Kellie Pickler. Singer Faith Hill is also an executive producer on the project, along with former Oprah Winfrey Show producer Lisa Erspamer and Sandbox Entertainment CEO Jason Owen.

The project is described as an “informative and fun-filled celebration of everyday living and activities” that will “cover everything from cooking, gardening, entertaining and home design to beauty and fashion.”

The show will debut in 20 of 24 Scripps television markets, with Disney/ABC Home Entertainment And Television Distribution distributing the show nationally. Hill envisions the show as a clash of North and South ideas.

“We will bring a little bit of southern charm and inspiration to our viewers, alongside insights from top tastemakers and experts in many areas,” Hill said in a statement. “Kellie is very much southern while Ben is everything New York – complete opposites but together their chemistry is magic and our viewers are going to love them.”

The show will debut on September 18.

Aaron became available to host the show after his previous one, Crazy Talk ended after one season last year. Aaron co-hosted that show with Bad Girls Club star Tanisha Thomas.

4. He Started His Broadcasting Career at Age 18 on Radio Disney

Aaron’s broadcasting career began with a gig at Radio Disney when he was only 18 years old. He moved around the country after that, with radio jobs in Tucson, Los Angeles, San Diego and New York.

After returning to his native New York, he got a job with WNBC in 2009 and co-hosted their New York Live show. He picked up three local Emmy Awards for Best Features Reporter. One of Aaron’s 2012 segments, “Dance Walking Fitness,” got national attention and has over 3.4 million views on YouTube.

Aaron was born in New York City and has a degree from Emerson College in Boston. His parents are Janis Yudelson Salerno and Mark Colonomos.

5. He & Zee Starred in Their Own DIY Network Series About Renovating Their New York Home

Earlier this year, Aaron and Zee starred in a season of Renovation Realities for DIY Network. In the four-episode season, the couple renovated their new Katonah, New York home. The series featured cameos from other GMA personalities, including Robin Roberts, Amy Robach and Lara Spencer.

In an interview with People Magazine, Aaron said they learned it took “an extraordinary amount of work and frustration” to renovate their 1,800-square-foot home compared to remodeling their small apartment in New York City. The new home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

“Moving from the city, of course everybody wants more space,” Zee told People. “But I think having a lawn and a neighborhood for Adrian to grow up in was most important.” Zee added that she found the home renovation process “traumatic,” but added, “people can create something great.”

The couple also provided People with before and after photos, showing how they turned a dark nightmare into a brightly-lit livable space.