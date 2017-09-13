The semi-finals are here for season 12 of America’s Got Talent , which means that audience and viewer participation is key in making sure your favorite performers stay in the competition. Tonight is the second of two weeks for the semi-finals and, if you want your favorite acts to remain on the show, you need to vote. NBC has officially launched its AGT App, which is available via Google Play and the Apple Store. Using the app, you can vote along with the show and even customize your buzzer sounds with voices from the judges. Viewers who use the app can actually see real-time results totaled from the at-home voting activity at times. Click here to check out the app and get started.

The contestants who are reportedly performing tonight are:

Angelica Hale – Singer

Celine Tam – Singer

Christian Guardino – Singer

Colin Cloud – Mentalist

Diavolo – Acrobatic Dance Group

In the Stairwell – A Cappella Group

Kechi Okwuchi – Singer

Light Balance – Light-Up Dance Group

Mandy Harvey 1 – Singer

Merrick Hanna 1 – Dancer

Pompeyo Family Dogs – Dog Act

If you would like to cast your votes via phone, click here for the list of phone numbers per contestant eligible for votes when the show is broadcasting. For week 2 of the semi-finals, the phone numbers for voting will be listed as the episode begins to air tonight.

If you are using the AGT app to vote, the official rules and description of the voting app read:

The America’s Got Talent Official App is the easiest and best way to PLAY ALONG, VOTE and SAVE. Tell America which acts you love during the show, mix and match judge phrases for your buzzers, cast your vote during the live voting shows and save your favorite acts on results night.

With the America’s Got Talent Official App, you can:

– Play along with America by using green, red and golden buzzers during the performances

– Sound off on your buzzer whenever you want, even when the show’s not on!

– Vote for your favorite acts during the live voting episodes

– Save acts during results night

– Join the conversation by sharing your favorite performers on Facebook

– Tweet Tyra Banks and the judges straight from the app

– With 3D Touch (iOS only), get immediate access to your buzzers.

To vote directly through the NBC website, click here. You must log in either by Facebook or by entering your email address and birth date. You will then be re-directed to a screen that has all of the contestants eligible for votes. Start casting your votes for your favorite acts!

For the best experience possible, please make sure to update your device to the latest iOS operating system before running the America’s Got Talent Official App.