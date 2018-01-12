‘Electric Dreams’ Episode Order: Channel 4 vs Amazon

Amazon

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams anthology series has debuted on Amazon, but the first six episodes already aired on Channel 4 last year. (And yes, Channel 4 is the same channel that originally debuted Black Mirror, another scifi anthology.) If you’re watching the episodes on Amazon, you might be confused if you go to Google them later. The order the episodes aired in the UK is very different from the order they’re released on Amazon. So if you look up “Electric Dreams Episode 1” after watching Real Life on Amazon, you’ll be confused to find a very different result come up on Google for “The Hood Maker” instead. Here are the episode orders from both the UK and the release on Amazon to help you out a little.

Episode 1, Real Life is actually Episode 5 on Channel 4. The synopsis reads: “A future policewoman shares headspace with a brilliant game designer in an alternate world as they both pursue killers whose plans could have shattering consequences. Because the very device that connects them can also destroy them, danger lurks at every turn.”

Episode 2, Autofac is scheduled to be Episode 8 on Channel 4, but it hasn’t aired yet on Channel 4. The synopsis reads: “Society has collapsed, but a massive, automatic product-manufacturing plant continues to operate according to the principles of consumerism — humans must consume products to be happy, but to consume, they must be denied freedom of choice and free will.”

Episode 3, Human Is was shown as Episode 6 on Channel 4. The synopsis reads: “Vera is overjoyed when a dangerous military expedition to Rexor IV sees her once cold hearted husband come back a warm and loving man…”

Episode 4, Crazy Diamond is also Episode 4 on Channel 4. This is the only episode that matches from both sources. The synopsis reads: “Ed has his life turned upside down when he meets a femme fatale named Jill, a synthetic being who’s as beautiful as she is deadly. Jill takes Ed into a world of heist and murder that threatens to destroy everything he holds dear.”

Episode 5, The Hood Maker is actually Episode 1 on Channel 4. The synopsis for The Hood Maker reads: “A war is coming between Normals and telepathic mutants, or Teeps, and only Clearance Agent Ross and a Teep called Honor can stop it. But can they suppress their own feelings for each other and stop the war before humanity rips itself apart?”

Episode 6, Safe and Sound is Episode 9 on Channel 4, and hasn’t aired yet there. The synopsis reads: “When 15-year-old Foster moves from the small town to the big futuristic city, she’s consumed with paranoia and fear by the urban society’s emphasis on security and terrorist prevention. It isn’t long before she turns to a friendly tech support voice for guidance and companionship…”

Episode 7, The Father Thing is Episode 10 on Channel 4, and hasn’t aired yet there. The synopsis reads: “Set in the kitchens and backyards of American suburbia, our young hero Jack must save the human race while coming to terms with the disillusionment of childhood.”

Episode 8, Impossible Planet is actually Episode 3 on Channel 4. The synopsis reads: “Norton is a discontented tour guide of a cruise ship in space. His life is on a one way trip to nothingness until he meets the supernaturally old Irma.”

Episode 9, The Commuter is Episode 3 on Channel 4. The synopsis reads: “Ed’s getting tired of his lot in life but after he encounters a mysterious woman who sets him on a journey to Macon Heights…”

Episode 10, Kill All Others is scheduled as Episode 7 on Channel 4, but it hasn’t aired yet there. The synopsis reads: “A man hangs dead from a lamppost, ignored, apparently murdered after a politician running for office encourages the population toward violence. When one man dares to speak up in protest, he finds himself instantly becoming a new target.”