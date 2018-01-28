Grammys 2018 Performers: Who Is Performing at the Awards?

Photo Credit: Michele Crowe ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

The 2018 Grammy Awards air tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on the CBS network and James Corben returns as host. Jay-Z leads the pack with 8 nominations and Kendrick Lamar follows just behind him with 7. This year, the Grammys are being held in New York City, at Madison Square Garden, and the awards ceremony will be filled with unexpected collaborations, tributes and legends. Get to know more about each of the performances that are listed as part of tonight’s lineup below.

Lady Gaga

Tonight, Lady Gaga is up for two awards – Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance. In December 2017, Gaga announced on Twitter that she snagged herself a residency in Las Vegas at MGM’s Park Theater, as reported by Bustle. FOX News reports that Gaga’s performance tonight will be of a song off of her album “Joanne.”

Pink

Pink is known for her acrobatic and amazing performances, so fans should definitely be looking forward to tonight. In fact, her song “What About Us,” has gotten her nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance tonight. According to Romper, fans are hoping the star will bring her daughter Willow to the awards show this year.

Childish Gambino

This is Childish Gambino’s first time performing at the Grammy awards and he is also a nominee. Actor Donald Glover, who is also known as Childish Gambino, is nominated for 5 awards tonight – Best Urban Contemporary Album, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best R&B Song, and Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Little Big Town

Country group Little Big Town is up for two awards tonight and they are also taking the stage to perform. The group is made up of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, and Phillip Sweet and they are up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Album.

Patti LuPone & Ben Platt



Patti LuPone is performing “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” from “Evita” as part of a Broadway tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein. E! reports that LuPone is a two-time Grammy winner and Broadway icon, who, in 1981, took on the lead role of “Evita”. Ben Platt will also participate in this tribute, incorporating the classic from “West Side Story.” Platt currently up for Best Musical Theater Album for “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Bruno Mars and Cardi B



Together, Bruno Mars and Cardi B have teamed up for a performance of their song “Finesse (Remix)”. Tonight, Bruno Mars is up for six awards, while Cardi B is also a nominee. Her breakthrough single, “Bodak Yellow,” is up for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, according to Entertainment Tonight. Mars is up for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Album, and Best R&B Performance. Recently, Miley Cyrus gushed on Twitter that her goal at the Grammys is to meet Cardi B.

DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller



It’s been a while since Rihanna performed at an awards show and tonight, she takes the stage with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller to perform the song “Wild Thoughts”. Rihanna has been away from awards show stages for a while, so fans are surely excited for her performance.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

These two artists are performing their hit song “Despacito” for the Grammys. According to FOX News, Zuleyka Rivera, who appeared in the “Despacito” music video, will also take the stage. In anticipation of tonight’s show, Fonsi told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m a little nervous, I’m not gonna lie. This is really big. Not only for me, but for Latin music in general, to be able to sing a song in Spanish for the big show. I’m really proud to be here.”

Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid



Together, Logic, Khalid and Alessia Cara are performing their suicide prevention song “1-800-273-8255”. The phone number is the actual number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. This hit is nominated for Song of the Year and the performance will include suicide attempt survivors and suicide loss survivors, as reported by the Recording Academy.

SZA

In addition to performing tonight, SZA is also nominated in 5 categories – Best New Artist, Best R&B Song, Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, Best Urban Contemporary Album, and Best R&B Performance. In an interview with People, SZA said that her music is based on her life, explaining that, “[My music] is definitely rooted in my experiences. My music is touching people in whatever spaces they need to be touched in. I’m just making sure I’m staying true to whatever really happened to me or how I really feel. That’s the only way I can get rid of it as a person.”

Kesha with Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels and Andra Day

Kesha’s song “Praying” was reportedly inspired by her battle with Dr. Luke and tonight, she will be joined by artists Andra Day, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels and the legendary Cyndi Lauper for a special performance. Kesha’s song is nominated at this year’s Grammy Awards and she recently wrote on her Instagram account that, “When i wrote praying, with Ben Abraham and Ryan Lewis, I just felt as if I had gotten a huge weight off of my shoulders. It felt like an emotional raw victory for myself, one step closer to healing. I never could have known what would’ve happened these past few years. I just want to say that i needed this song in a very real way, I’m so proud and nervous and overwhelmed to be performing it at the Grammys on Sunday, and if you need it i hope this song finds you.”

Kendrick Lamar & U2

Kendrick Lamar, one of tonight’s lead nominees, is reportedly kicking of the show as the opening performer. He is said to be getting help from Dave Chapelle and U2, according to E! As for U2’s performance, their set was pre-taped on Friday night on a barge in the middle of the Hudson River. A source told Variety that, “The pre-taped performance will play, and then the show will cut to the band onstage with Kendrick Lamar at Madison Square Garden, presumably performing “Get Out of Your Own Way,” the song from U2’s latest album “Songs of Experience” that featured Lamar.”

Elton John and Miley Cyrus

Tonight, Elton John takes the stage with Miley Cyrus for an unexpected collaboration. They will be performing a couple of Sir Elton’s legendary hits and he revealed to Entertainment Tonight that, “I love Miley. I just asked her if she’d do it with me, and she said, ‘Yes.’ She’s going to be on the TV special as well.” This performance comes two days before his televised “Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A GRAMMY Salute” tribute concert.

Sam Smith

Sam Smith is not up for a Grammy award tonight, but he is set to take the stage as a performer. We are assuming that Smith will perform his latest hit song “Too Good at Goodbyes”. According to Billboard, Smith is currently gearing up for a tour in Australia and New Zealand.

Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne

These country artists are getting together to pay tribute to the victims of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting from the Harvest 91 Festival. All three of these artists performed at the festival where the shooting took place on October 2017, as reported by The Guardian. In the past, Morris said she didn’t know how to help or properly speak up, but, according to The Guardian, Morris said, “I feel like in general over the last year or so, everything from the shootings to the Me Too movement means a lot of country artists aren’t feeling as scared to have an opinion publicly about things that are important to them.”

Sting

According to Billboard, Sting was one of the later additions to the Grammys lineup of performers tonight. He is not a nominee, but he is a legend, to say the least. Originally, there were rumors he would participate in a pre-show concert, but he was then reported as a full-blown show performer.

Jon Batiste and Gary Clark Jr.

FOX News reports that Chuck Berry and Fats Domino will be honored tonight with a duet performance from rocker Gary Clark Jr. and Jon Batiste, from the band Stay Human.

Chris Stapleton and Emmylou Harris

Emmylou is honored to receive @RecordingAcad Lifetime Achievement Award. Tune in on January 28th to catch the show: https://t.co/OW1US9A3Zf — Emmylou Harris (@EmmylouSongbird) January 9, 2018

Just last night, Chris Stapleton appeared on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest, while Will Ferrell hosted, and now he is taking the stage at the Grammys. Stapleton is up for three awards tonight. Meanwhile, Harris is picking up her 14th award, as this year’s Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY Award recipient, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Maren Morris is taking the stage twice tonight. With Zedd and Grey, she will perform the song “The Middle”, and according to People, this is the debut performance of the single. When dishing to People on the song, Zedd revealed, “We worked really hard on this record to get it just right and it feels great to be able to finally share it with everyone. It was super fun working with Maren because she is clearly an amazing singer and very talented musician. And, I always love working with Grey because we push ourselves to make the best music possible and the end result is incredible.”

Some of tonight’s presenters tonight include Tony Bennett, Trevor Noah, Kelly Clarkson, Eve, Nick Jonas, Alicia Keys, Victor Cruz, John Legend, Hailee Steinfeld, Donnie Wahlberg, Jim Gaffigan, Sarah Silverman, Katie Holmes and Anna Kendrick.