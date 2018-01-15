Joel Kramer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Actress Eliza Dushku has accused stuntman and stunt coordinator Joel Kramer of molesting her on the set of True Lies when she was just 12.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress took to Facebook over the weekend with a lengthy post detailing the alleged sexual assault. Duskhu says that Kramer, now 60, took her to his hotel room on the set of True Lies, and “rubbed all over me.” She continues, “He spoke these words: ‘You’re not going to sleep on me now sweetie, stop pretending you’re sleeping,’ as he rubbed harder and faster against my catatonic body. When he was ‘finished’, he suggested, ‘I think we should be careful…'”.

Kramer has since denied the allegations, saying he is “angry” and “hurt” by them. Read on to learn more about Joel Kramer.

1. He Was Dropped by His Agency on Monday

On Monday, Kramer’s agency, Worldwide Production Agency, dropped Kramer as a client.

In a statement to Deadline, the agency’s president and general counsel Richard Caleel said, “WPA has elected to part ways with Joel Kramer based on the allegations of misconduct now being reported. Such behavior is unacceptable and entirely at odds with the the standards of conduct we demand of ourselves, and expect from our clients.”

Worldwide Production Agency represents producers, cinematographers, designers, directors, VFX, and editors in the entertainment and advertising industries.

2. Kramer Has Denied the Allegations

Kramer has denied Dushku’s claims.

Speaking to US Weekly, he said, “This is all vile lies. I never molested this young woman, ever. Who in their right mind would do that and then still work with someone another six months or seven months or however long we had left to work together, wouldn’t that be a little weird?”

Kramer tells The Hollywood Reporter that while on set, an assistant told him Duskhu had a crush on him. “I don’t know what goes through a young girl’s mind, I don’t know what goes through anyone’s mind,” he said. “Something set her off somewhere.”

In her Facebook post, Dushku says that not long after the incident, she suffered broken ribs from a stunt-gone-wrong on set. The injury forced her to spend an evening in the hospital. She writes, “To be clear, over the course of those months rehearsing and filming True Lies, it was Joel Kramer who was responsible for my safety on a film that at the time broke new ground for action films. On a daily basis he rigged wires and harnesses on my 12 year old body. ” Kramer denied these injuries, saying “She may have gotten bruised, I don’t think she broke any ribs, I don’t remember that at all.”

3. He Was a Stunt Coordinator on ‘Blade Runner 2049’

Most recently, Kramer worked as a stunt coordinator on Blade Runner 2049.

His other credits include Star Trek: Discovery, Westworld, The Conjuring 2, Terminator Genisys, and Furious 7.

According to his Fandom biography, Kramer was born in Tucson, Arizona. He has served as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s body double in films like Commando, The Running Man, Twins, Total Recall, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Last Action Hero, Jingle All the Way, and Batman & Robin. Schwarzenegger is quoted on Joel’s website as saying, “One thing that specifically stands out about Joel is his foremost regard for the safety of the cast and crew when executing all intricate stunts. Joel’s intuition and knowledge are a must-have on any movie.”

4. Dushku’s Family Members Have Supported Her Claims

In a Facebook post, Eliza’s mother backed up her daughter’s story, admitting, “It was years later that I finally understood fully what really happened.” Deadline reports her as writing,

“At the time, Eliza was too scared to tell the whole story and in a way I think she protected me from knowing because she knew how frightened I was of the powerful men on the set.”

Sue Booth-Forbes, Eliza’s legal guardian on set of the film, also corroborated Eliza’s statements. Speaking to Deadline, Booth-Forbes said, “Eliza Dushku is telling the truth.” She continued by saying, “May Eliza be believed and supported and may her courage in telling her truth make a contribution to the sea change that is in progress.”

Dushku’s brother, Aaron Dushku, told the outlet, “I support my sister and believe it all to be true.”

5. Kramer Tells ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ He Has Received Death Threats Because of the Accusations

Kramer has told The Hollywood Reporter that he is “floored” by Dushku’s accusations. He says that he is “already getting emails that people want to kill me.”

The stuntman admits that he and Dushku spent time together “swimming and taking her out for sushi”, but he says he never spent time alone with her. “We took care of her like she was our kid,” he said. “I don’t ever remember being alone with her. ‘Luring’ her up to my hotel room is just crazy.” He added that the sexual assault allegation is ‘just untrue.'”