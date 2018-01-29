Tia Booth – ‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Contestant Who’s From Weiner, Arkansas

Photo Credit: ABC - Paul Hebert

It’s Bachelor Monday. Now, before we get into all the details on Booth, her fate on the show, and episode spoilers, this is your warning. STOP READING NOW if you do NOT want to know any spoilers. Tonight, Tia Booth gets a one-one-one date with Arie Luyendyk on The Bachelor 2018 and she realizes that she is falling in love with him. Check out a clip from their solo date in the below video.

Tia Booth hails from a small town called Weiner, Arkansas and Hollywood Life reports that she and Bachelor Nick Viall’s runner-up Raven Gates are friends. So, Booth is already connected to Bachelor Nation. In fact, when Booth came aboard the show, Gates posted the following words of encouragement and advice on Instagram:

Just always remember you’re not as bad as what your worst critic says you are and you’re not as great as what your biggest fan says you are. Find the balance, enjoy the ride. I’m always in your corner.

Fortunately for Gates, though she didn’t find love on The Bachelor, she did find it with Adam Gottschalk on Bachelor in Paradise. Gates floods her social media with cute photos of her with her man. Check out a few Instagram posts of Gates with Booth below.

So, how far does Booth make it on the show this season? According to Reality Steve, she makes it to at least the final four. Unfortunately for Booth fans, she does not win and she is not engaged to Arie Luyendyk. But, maybe she will be the next star of The Bachelorette … You never know!

According to OKHereIsTheSituation, when Booth isn’t on The Bachelor, she works as a physical therapist in Little Rock, Arkansas. And when she first arrived on the set of the Bachelor premiere, Booth made a funny and awkward joke about Luyendyk possibly having a “small wiener.” With her, she brought a dachshund dog figurine and she said, “I know you’re gonna have a lot of girls here tonight. And, it’s gonna be hard to keep track of everyone, so I have a little gift. It’s right here. It’s actually a little wiener … um, yeah. Please tell me you don’t already have a little wiener.” Luyendyk laughed after their first encounter and said, “I like her.”

Perhaps one of the reasons for Booth’s joke was that she is also from the small town of Weiner, Arkansas. Elite Daily reported that during Booth’s intro video on the show, she said that, “Weiner is a very small town, it’s kinda limited on what you can do for fun. We kind of have to make our own fun … Shoot guns and go fishing …” Booth also said, “My perfect ending for this experience is to find my perfect soulmate in Arie and ride off into the sunset in his race car.”

This season on The Bachelor, many of the girls have an issue with contestant Krystal Nielson, who says she isn’t on the show “to make friends.” The other women feel she’s disrespectful of their time with star Luyendyk and Booth is one of the contestants who isn’t fond of Nielson either.