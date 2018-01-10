Violet Paley: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Instagram

Just hours after winning his award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday night, James Franco was accused of sexual misconduct by a woman named Violet Paley.

Paley took to Twitter early Monday morning to write, “Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old?”

In the wake of these accusations, The New York Times cancelled their scheduled discussion with Franco about his film, The Disaster Artist.

Since speaking out about her experience with Franco, Paley has received a number questions and comments regarding the alleged incident. She writes on Twitter that other details will come out soon; she is “working with people to do it in the best, safest way. ”

Read on to learn more about Violet Paley.

1. Paley Says She Turned down Franco’s Request for a Phone Apology

On Tuesday evening, Paley took to Twitter to write that Franco offered her and “a few other girls” an “overdue, annoyed, convenient phone ‘apology'”.

She says that she didn’t accept his request for a phonecall. Paley urges that other people’s lives would be made easier if Franco donated his earnings from ‘The Disaster Artist’ to Rainn, the the country’s largest anti-sexual violence organization.

Paley has been active on Twitter over the past two days, retweeting and responding to people’s statements and criticisms. In response to her initial tweet, one Twitter user wrote, “This # MeToo bullshit is getting old. I really doubt it went down like that. Stop being a b**** cause your friend was picked after you.” Another person chimed in, “It probably didn’t. It was likely consensual oral se…” In response to these comments, Paley shot back, “We did have a consensual relationship, that time wasn’t consensual. And what I saw him do to another girl wasn’t. And the stories I’ve heard from other girls.”

2. Franco Denied Allegations of Sexual Misconduct in an Interview with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday Night

During an interview with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, Franco was asked about the allegations against him. He told Colbert, “The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long.”

Franco was wearing a TIME’S UP pin during Sunday night’s ceremony. Asked about the movement, which promotes safety and equality in the work place, the actor said that while he was excited to take home the award, his experience at the Golden Globes was powerful because of the voices that addressed sexual harassment and misconduct.

“Look, I was so excited to win, but being in that room that night was incredible,” Franco explained. “I mean, it was powerful. There were incredible voices, and I support it. I support change; I support 50-50 in 2020, which just means, you know, people that are underrepresented—women, and people of color, people in the LGBT community—get leadership positions [and] that they fill all positions that they’ve been deprived of… I completely believe in that. That’s why I wore it.”

3. Paley Is a Writer & Recently Wrote an Article for ‘Playboy’ About Fentanyl

On December 14, Playboy published an article written by Paley. The piece is titled, “Lil Peep’s Fentanyl-Laced Death Brings Light to the Lesser Known Factor of the Heroin Epidemic”.

The piece is an examination of the fentanyl epidemic and the history of the synthetic lab-made opioid. In the article, Paley writes, “How do we put a stop to the fentanyl-related deaths? According to The International Journal of Drug Policy, ‘U.S. and authorities will be helpless to prevent unheard of rates of overdose deaths unless the crisis is treated as a public health emergency.’ The declaration of a public health emergency would mean we would treat this epidemic as forcefully and tirelessly as any natural disaster or terrorism threat.”

4. She Is an Actress

Paley’s IMDB lists her first acting credit as a 2014 project called Pink Zone. She has also appeared in the FX series Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll as “second catering chick”.

In the TV movie Dad Friends, Paley played the role of Sharon. She currently has two projects in pre-production: Untitled Kansas Bowling Film, and The Electra Complex.

5. Ally Sheedy Also Called out Franco on Twitter on Sunday Night

After Franco won the award on Sunday for Best Actor, The Breakfast Club actress Ally Sheedy wrote on Twitter, “James Franco just won. Please never ask me why I left the film/tv business.”

Earlier that evening, she posted two other tweets that named Franco. The first read, “Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much. Night love ya #goldenglobes.” In the second, she wrote, “Ok wait. Bye. Christian Slater and James Franco at a table on @goldenglobes. #MeToo.”

Sheedy has since deleted the tweets.

Sheedy acted in the 2013 play The Long Shrift, which marked Franco’s off-Broadway directorial debut. Speaking to Colbert on Tuesday, Franco said he had “no idea” what he did to Sheedy. “I directed her in a play off-Broadway. I had nothing but a great time with her and I have total respect for her. I have no idea why she was upset.”