‘Annihilation’: Is There a Post-Credits Scene?

Annihilation

Now that Annihilation is in theaters, you might be wondering if you really need to sit through all the credits in order to see a post-credits scene at the very end of the movie. Well, even though the movie is incredibly intriguing and will leave you with a lot to talk about after the credits roll, there’s no need to stick around longer in the hopes of getting some extra information. You do not have to watch the credits, because Annihilation does not have an after-credits scene. So no, there’s no reason to stick around unless you just want to hang out with your friends and talk about what you saw immediately after the movie ends.

Nowadays it seems more unusual for a movie to not have an after-credits scene. Black Panther, for example, had two post-credit scenes. Annihilation doesn’t offer that. We won’t spoil you on what happens, but suffice to say, the nature of the ending might leave you wanting a post-credits scene, but you won’t get one. The post-credits scene fad began with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003. It really came into its own with the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and Fox’s X-Men movies. Even Warner Bros.’ Kong: Skull Island had a post-credit scene. There was also a post-credits scene for Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Guardians 2 really pushed the envelope with its scenes though. The movie featured five quick scenes, many of which were just gags. But Annihilation decided to ignore this trend and do its own thing, which is just leaving viewers with a lot to talk about later.

The description for Annihilation reads: “Lena, a biologist and former soldier, joins a mission to uncover what happened to her husband inside Area X – a sinister and mysterious phenomenon that is expanding across the American coastline. Once inside, the expedition discovers a world of mutated landscape and creatures, as dangerous as it is beautiful, that threatens both their lives and their sanity.”

Annihilation is already getting rave reviews as it debuts this weekend. The movie currently has a high ranking on Rotten Tomatoes of 88 percent be critics and 72 percent by the audience. It can be rare that the audience and critics see eye-to-eye on movies, but with Annihilation that appears to be the case. So if you’re on the fence about seeing it, you might want to go ahead and buy that movie ticket.

The movie has a stellar cast, including Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny, and Oscar Isaac. The budget was $55 million, and with the great reviews it’s getting, the movie might bring in profits that outpace the cost of making it. The movie was directed by Alex Garland and debuted on February 23, 2018. It’s then going to be released internationally on Netflix 17 days later. Yes, you read that right. The movie is breaking patterns left and right, including releasing internationally on Netflix just a little over two weeks after it debuts in movie theaters.

But after you see Annihilation, you might decide that the decision is worthwhile. If you saw the movie, let us know what you think about it in the comments below. Would you have preferred some type of after-credits scene?