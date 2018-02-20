Fredrik Eklund’s Husband Derek Kaplan & Their Twins’ Best Instagram Photos Together

Instagram

Fredrik Eklund is known for being a top real estate agent in New York City, as well as a prominent face on Bravo. Getting his reality TV break on Million Dollar Listing New York, Eklund has now developed a new show, co-starring with Bethenny Frankel. The two are business partners on Bethenny & Fredrik and they team up to renovate properties together for profit. While Eklund is a big spender, Frankel likes to make sure to keep costs on budget. It’s also a bit of a good cop/bad cop situation, with Frankel knowing how to put her foot down.

Eklund always seems to be on the go and pursuing the next big thing in real estate, so it’s no wonder he has amassed an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In recent years, he has slowed down a bit, with the loving influence of his husband Derek Kaplan and the recent addition of their twin babies, Milla and Fredrik Eklund Jr. The couple even bought a house outside of the city, in Connecticut together. Get to know more about Eklund’s family, his husband and their two twins below. Plus, see Eklund’s best Instagram pics with his family.

Snowed in daddies ❄️ A post shared by Fredrik Eklund (@fredrikeklundny) on Jan 4, 2018 at 11:29am PST

Starting a family together has been a long journey for the couple. At the beginning of season 5 of Million Dollar Listing New York, the couple was at a loss in that department. Eklund talked about how hard it was to deal with their family dreams being crushed on TV to People, explaining, “It’s a very difficult thing to do because when you – when you’re that sad, everything feels somewhat empty and you feel alone and you struggle and you feel helpless. It’s difficult as it is but then to do that on camera and not knowing where it’s all going to go … It was tough.” The couple had been expecting a child together via surrogate. Unfortunately, their surrogate miscarried and in September 2015.

Prior to having kids with Eklund, husband Kaplan already had one child, a son named Kai, who fans have gotten to see on MDLNY. According to Bravo, Kaplan had Kai before he met Eklund, donating his sperm to a lesbian couple he met in London. Kai lives with his mothers full time in London and Kaplan visits whenever he can.

Kaplan and Eklund got married on Little Palm Island in the Florida Keys. During the days of celebration, which was filmed for MDLNY, the couple got into a major fight because Eklund couldn’t step away from work. Kaplan was tired of him being on his phone and threw the cell phone into the ocean, leaving Eklund in tears. Ultimately, Eklund realized that he needed to focus on his wedding. The couple married on February 9, 2013.

In his real estate career, Eklund has closed over two billion dollars in residential real estate. Prior to getting into this business, he founded an internet company at age 23. Fredrik Eklund is currently the Managing Director at Prudential Douglas Elliman and he is also the founder of Eklund Stockholm New York.

Fredrik Eklund comes from a very good family as his father Klas is very successful in finance and his brother is author Sigge Eklund. Dad Klas is a senior economist at Swedish bank SEB. In addition, Eklund isn’t the first person in his family to become a famous face. His paternal grandparents Bengt Eklund and Fylgia Zadig were actually well-known actors.

Christmas came early this year… 😉 A post shared by Fredrik Eklund (@fredrikeklundny) on Dec 9, 2017 at 9:18am PST

As far as Kaplan’s art is concerned, fans got to see his first art show in New York on Million Dollar Listing New York. His professional artist bio describes him as this, “Derek Kaplan is a Zimbabwean-born artist who lives in New York. Inspired by the beauty of nature but also everyday life events, he creates abstract paintings to capture his emotional responses to these sources of inspiration. Through his use of color, and a technique he calls ‘exorcism’ – the scratching through and scraping off, of wet paint applied to canvas or paper – he exposes the complex nature of an emotion.” If you would like to view or purchase any of Kaplan’s works, you can find them here.

In January 2018, Eklund and his husband celebrated the baptism of their two children, according to People. The two were born on November 28, 2017 and Bravo reported that after the two babies were born, Eklund wrote the following message on his Instagram account, “I sit for hours but somehow it feels like minutes and I just listen to their little noises. They’ve already turned gravity completely upside down for us as the new center of everything. The difficult journey here was so worth it and all happened for a reason – thank God we didn’t give up! I didn’t know I could love this much.” On an episode of Bethenny & Fredrik, Eklund said that he’s been wanting to be a father for most of his adult life.

When the couple’s surrogate first suffered a miscarriage in 2015, Eklund posted this message on Instagram, “I’m sad to share we’ve had a failed pregnancy. I have cried so much that I can’t cry anymore. We were pregnant with twins but we’re not anymore. I chose to share this here, because I made this quest for Milla (and hopefully her sibling) public a long time ago. Every day I meet people congratulating me and Derek on the baby news, I get baby clothes sent to the office by kind strangers, and it seems that more people are invested in our little family than I could ever imagine. Our family is no different from yours … we just want to build our own unit of love in our own home.”

Eklund continued, “The last couple of days I couldn’t take it anymore, to upkeep this perception of happiness and success when I’ve been a total sad mess inside. I’ve felt like a failure and that I’ll never get to where I want to go: for me and Derek to finally become parents. I’ve heard these stories so many times before, about couples who’ve tried so hard and for so long but now I fully understand how difficult it can be.I try to zoom out and see the bigger picture. It’s hard most of the time. It gets a little better. It does. Derek is so kind, especially at night when I’ve been the saddest. We do have the dogs. We have our family and friends. They say it’s common in the first ten weeks … And we will try again. We have to. I’m not giving up. We’re just not going to give up! We have to go on and simply try again. Yet, I wonder… where is she now? Is she already out there somewhere, above? Is she waiting for us like she’s always been waiting, just a little longer? Can she see all of this, but just doesn’t have a worldly form yet to reach out, give me a sign and make me stronger?”