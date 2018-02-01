What Movies & TV Shows are Coming to Netflix in February 2018?

What Movies & TV Shows are Coming to Netflix in February 2018?

By
Updated Feb 1, 2018 at 12:00pm

Published

It’s the month of love, and Netflix is feeling it. In honor of Valentine’s Day month, Netflix is adding a few movies to make sure you feel the love in the air.

If you’re looking for romantic comedies or romantic movies in general, you might not be totally pleased with the new selections, but Netflix does already tout content for people that love love. The service has plenty of these movies available for viewing, but they’re not coming new for February.

The addition of the American Pie movies on February 1st are an indication of what’s to come this month. On top of that, Netflix will add movies like Kill Bill and The Emoji Movie along with some Netflix original content including documentaries, series and movies.

Fortunately, the list of titles leaving Netflix is not as long as the list of titles coming to Netflix. A few winter holiday movies will be gone, but the majority of the other content will stick around.

Here’s what’s coming and going from Netflix this month:

New to Netflix

Available February 1

  • 3000 Miles to Graceland
  • 42 Grams
  • Aeon Flux
  • American Pie
  • American Pie 2
  • American Pie Presents: Band Camp
  • American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
  • American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
  • Ella Enchanted
  • Extract
  • GoodFellas
  • How the Beatles Changed the World
  • The Hurt Locker
  • John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
  • Kill Bill: Vol. 1
  • Kill Bill: Vol. 2
  • Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
  • Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
  • Lovesick
  • Meet the Fockers
  • Meet the Parents
  • Men in Black
  • National Parks Adventure
  • Ocean’s Eleven
  • Ocean’s Thirteen
  • Ocean’s Twelve
  • Paint It Black
  • Scream 3
  • Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
  • Z Nation Season 4

Available February 2

  • Altered Carbon Season 1 (Netflix Original)
  • Cabin Fever
  • Coach Snoop(Netflix Original)
  • Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! (Netflix Original)
  • Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia (Netflix Original)
  • On Body and Soul (Netflix Original)

Available February 6

  • Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers (Netflix Original)
  • Valor Season 1

Available February 7

  • Imposters Season 1
  • Queer Eye Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Available February 8

  • 6 Days
  • The Emoji Movie

Available February 9

  • Fate/Apocrypha (Part 2) (Netflix Original)
  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney (Netflix Original)
  • The Ritual (Netflix Original)
  • Seeing Allred (Netflix Original)
  • The Trader (Sovdagari) (Netflix Original)
  • When We First Met (Netflix Original)

Available February 14

  • Greenhouse Academy (Season 2) (Netflix Original)
  • Love Per Square Foot (Netflix Original)

Available February 15

  • Deep Undercover Collection (Collection 2)
  • Re:Mind (Season 1) (Netflix Original)

Available February 16

  • DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge (Season 6) (Netflix Original)
  • Evan Almighty
  • First Team: Juventus (Season 1) (Netflix Original)
  • Everything Sucks! (Season 1) (Netflix Original)
  • Irreplaceable You (Netflix Original)

Available February 17

  • Blood Money

Available February 18

  • The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Netflix Original)

Available February 19

  • Dismissed
  • FullMetal Alchemist (Netflix Original)

Available February 20

  • Bates Motel (Season 5)
  • The Frankenstein Chronicles (Seasons 1-2) (Netflix Original)

Available February 21

  • The Bachelors
  • Forgotten (Netflix Original)
  • Lincoln

Available February 22

  • Atomic Puppet (Season 1) (Netflix Original)

Available February 23

  • Marseille (Season 2) (Netflix Original)
  • Mute (Netflix Original)
  • Seven Seconds (Season 1) (Netflix Original)
  • Ugly Delicious (Season 1) (Netflix Original)

Available February 24

  • Jeepers Creepers 3

Available February 26

  • El Vato (Season 2)
  • Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards
  • People You May Know
  • Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso (Season 2)
  • Winnie

Available February 27

  • Derren Brown: The Push (Netflix Original)
  • Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish

Fond Farewells

Leaving Feb. 1

  • The Benchwarmers
    Brubaker
    Corpse Bride
    Day Watch
    Desk Set
    Enquiring Minds
    Everyone’s Hero
    The Five Heartbeats
    The Fury
    Hard Candy
    How to Steal a Million
    King Arthur
    The Longest Day
    Magic City: Season 1-2
    The Nightmare Before Christmas
    Night Watch
    Open Season: Scared Silly
    Perfect Stranger
    Project X
    Silver Streak
    Stranger by the Lake
    Tin Man
    Top Gear: Series 19-23
    Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

Leaving Feb. 2

  • A Ballerina’s Tale

Leaving Feb. 3

  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Leaving Feb. 4

 Leaving Feb. 10

  • Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw

Leaving Feb. 11

  • A Little Bit of Heaven

Leaving Feb. 12

  • Honeymoon

Leaving Feb. 14

  • Family Guy: Season 1-8

Leaving Feb. 15

  • 12 Dog Days Till Christmas
    Before I Go to Sleep
    Burn Notice: Season 1-7
    Christmas Belle
    A Christmas Kiss II

Leaving Feb. 16

  • Our Last Tango
    Save the Date

Leaving Feb. 17

  • Freakonomics

Leaving Feb. 19

  • An Idiot Abroad: Season 1-3

Leaving Feb. 20

  • Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious

Leaving Feb. 21

  • Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Leaving Feb. 24

  • Jane Got a Gun

Leaving Feb. 28

 

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook