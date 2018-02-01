What Movies & TV Shows are Coming to Netflix in February 2018?

It’s the month of love, and Netflix is feeling it. In honor of Valentine’s Day month, Netflix is adding a few movies to make sure you feel the love in the air.

If you’re looking for romantic comedies or romantic movies in general, you might not be totally pleased with the new selections, but Netflix does already tout content for people that love love. The service has plenty of these movies available for viewing, but they’re not coming new for February.

The addition of the American Pie movies on February 1st are an indication of what’s to come this month. On top of that, Netflix will add movies like Kill Bill and The Emoji Movie along with some Netflix original content including documentaries, series and movies.

Fortunately, the list of titles leaving Netflix is not as long as the list of titles coming to Netflix. A few winter holiday movies will be gone, but the majority of the other content will stick around.

Here’s what’s coming and going from Netflix this month:

New to Netflix

Available February 1

3000 Miles to Graceland

42 Grams

Aeon Flux

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Ella Enchanted

Extract

GoodFellas

How the Beatles Changed the World

The Hurt Locker

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution

Lovesick

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Men in Black

National Parks Adventure

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Paint It Black

Scream 3

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Z Nation Season 4

Available February 2

Altered Carbon Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cabin Fever

Coach Snoop (Netflix Original)

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! (Netflix Original)

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia (Netflix Original)

On Body and Soul (Netflix Original)

Available February 6

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers (Netflix Original)

Valor Season 1

Available February 7

Imposters Season 1

Queer Eye Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Available February 8

6 Days

The Emoji Movie

Available February 9

Fate/Apocrypha (Part 2) (Netflix Original)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney (Netflix Original)

The Ritual (Netflix Original)

Seeing Allred (Netflix Original)

The Trader (Sovdagari) (Netflix Original)

When We First Met (Netflix Original)

Available February 14

Greenhouse Academy (Season 2) (Netflix Original)

Love Per Square Foot (Netflix Original)

Available February 15

Deep Undercover Collection (Collection 2)

Re:Mind (Season 1) (Netflix Original)

Available February 16

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge (Season 6) (Netflix Original)

Evan Almighty

First Team: Juventus (Season 1) (Netflix Original)

Everything Sucks! (Season 1) (Netflix Original)

Irreplaceable You (Netflix Original)

Available February 17

Blood Money

Available February 18

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Netflix Original)

Available February 19

Dismissed

FullMetal Alchemist (Netflix Original)

Available February 20

Bates Motel (Season 5)

The Frankenstein Chronicles (Seasons 1-2) (Netflix Original)

Available February 21

The Bachelors

Forgotten (Netflix Original)

Lincoln

Available February 22

Atomic Puppet (Season 1) (Netflix Original)

Available February 23

Marseille (Season 2) (Netflix Original)

Mute (Netflix Original)

Seven Seconds (Season 1) (Netflix Original)

Ugly Delicious (Season 1) (Netflix Original)

Available February 24

Jeepers Creepers 3

Available February 26

El Vato (Season 2)

Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards

People You May Know

Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso (Season 2)

Winnie

Available February 27

Derren Brown: The Push (Netflix Original)

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish

Fond Farewells

Leaving Feb. 1

The Benchwarmers

Brubaker

Corpse Bride

Day Watch

Desk Set

Enquiring Minds

Everyone’s Hero

The Five Heartbeats

The Fury

Hard Candy

How to Steal a Million

King Arthur

The Longest Day

Magic City: Season 1-2

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Night Watch

Open Season: Scared Silly

Perfect Stranger

Project X

Silver Streak

Stranger by the Lake

Tin Man

Top Gear: Series 19-23

Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

Leaving Feb. 2

A Ballerina’s Tale

Leaving Feb. 3

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Leaving Feb. 4

Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace

Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago

Leaving Feb. 10

Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw

Leaving Feb. 11

A Little Bit of Heaven

Leaving Feb. 12

Honeymoon

Leaving Feb. 14

Family Guy: Season 1-8

Leaving Feb. 15

12 Dog Days Till Christmas

Before I Go to Sleep

Burn Notice: Season 1-7

Christmas Belle

A Christmas Kiss II

Leaving Feb. 16

Our Last Tango

Save the Date

Leaving Feb. 17

Freakonomics

Leaving Feb. 19

An Idiot Abroad: Season 1-3

Leaving Feb. 20

Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious

Leaving Feb. 21

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Leaving Feb. 24

Jane Got a Gun

Leaving Feb. 28