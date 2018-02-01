What Movies & TV Shows are Coming to Netflix in February 2018?

It’s the month of love, and Netflix is feeling it. In honor of Valentine’s Day month, Netflix is adding a few movies to make sure you feel the love in the air.
If you’re looking for romantic comedies or romantic movies in general, you might not be totally pleased with the new selections, but Netflix does already tout content for people that love love. The service has plenty of these movies available for viewing, but they’re not coming new for February.
The addition of the American Pie movies on February 1st are an indication of what’s to come this month. On top of that, Netflix will add movies like Kill Bill and The Emoji Movie along with some Netflix original content including documentaries, series and movies.
Fortunately, the list of titles leaving Netflix is not as long as the list of titles coming to Netflix. A few winter holiday movies will be gone, but the majority of the other content will stick around.
Here’s what’s coming and going from Netflix this month:
New to Netflix
Available February 1
- 3000 Miles to Graceland
- 42 Grams
- Aeon Flux
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- American Pie Presents: Band Camp
- American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
- American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
- Ella Enchanted
- Extract
- GoodFellas
- How the Beatles Changed the World
- The Hurt Locker
- John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
- Lovesick
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- Men in Black
- National Parks Adventure
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Paint It Black
- Scream 3
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- Z Nation Season 4
Available February 2
- Altered Carbon Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Cabin Fever
- Coach Snoop(Netflix Original)
- Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! (Netflix Original)
- Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia (Netflix Original)
- On Body and Soul (Netflix Original)
Available February 6
- Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers (Netflix Original)
- Valor Season 1
Available February 7
- Imposters Season 1
- Queer Eye Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Available February 8
- 6 Days
- The Emoji Movie
Available February 9
- Fate/Apocrypha (Part 2) (Netflix Original)
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney (Netflix Original)
- The Ritual (Netflix Original)
- Seeing Allred (Netflix Original)
- The Trader (Sovdagari) (Netflix Original)
- When We First Met (Netflix Original)
Available February 14
- Greenhouse Academy (Season 2) (Netflix Original)
- Love Per Square Foot (Netflix Original)
Available February 15
- Deep Undercover Collection (Collection 2)
- Re:Mind (Season 1) (Netflix Original)
Available February 16
- DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge (Season 6) (Netflix Original)
- Evan Almighty
- First Team: Juventus (Season 1) (Netflix Original)
- Everything Sucks! (Season 1) (Netflix Original)
- Irreplaceable You (Netflix Original)
Available February 17
- Blood Money
Available February 18
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Netflix Original)
Available February 19
- Dismissed
- FullMetal Alchemist (Netflix Original)
Available February 20
- Bates Motel (Season 5)
- The Frankenstein Chronicles (Seasons 1-2) (Netflix Original)
Available February 21
- The Bachelors
- Forgotten (Netflix Original)
- Lincoln
Available February 22
- Atomic Puppet (Season 1) (Netflix Original)
Available February 23
- Marseille (Season 2) (Netflix Original)
- Mute (Netflix Original)
- Seven Seconds (Season 1) (Netflix Original)
- Ugly Delicious (Season 1) (Netflix Original)
Available February 24
- Jeepers Creepers 3
Available February 26
- El Vato (Season 2)
- Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards
- People You May Know
- Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso (Season 2)
- Winnie
Available February 27
- Derren Brown: The Push (Netflix Original)
- Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish
Fond Farewells
Leaving Feb. 1
- The Benchwarmers
Brubaker
Corpse Bride
Day Watch
Desk Set
Enquiring Minds
Everyone’s Hero
The Five Heartbeats
The Fury
Hard Candy
How to Steal a Million
King Arthur
The Longest Day
Magic City: Season 1-2
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Night Watch
Open Season: Scared Silly
Perfect Stranger
Project X
Silver Streak
Stranger by the Lake
Tin Man
Top Gear: Series 19-23
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Leaving Feb. 2
- A Ballerina’s Tale
Leaving Feb. 3
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Leaving Feb. 4
-
Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace
Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago
Leaving Feb. 10
- Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw
Leaving Feb. 11
- A Little Bit of Heaven
Leaving Feb. 12
- Honeymoon
Leaving Feb. 14
- Family Guy: Season 1-8
Leaving Feb. 15
- 12 Dog Days Till Christmas
Before I Go to Sleep
Burn Notice: Season 1-7
Christmas Belle
A Christmas Kiss II
Leaving Feb. 16
- Our Last Tango
Save the Date
Leaving Feb. 17
- Freakonomics
Leaving Feb. 19
- An Idiot Abroad: Season 1-3
Leaving Feb. 20
- Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious
Leaving Feb. 21
- Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
Leaving Feb. 24
- Jane Got a Gun
Leaving Feb. 28
- American Genius
Brain Games: Season 3-4
The Catch: Season 1
Cesar 911: Season 1
I Am Ali
Miami SWAT: Season 1
-
-
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook
Leave a Reply