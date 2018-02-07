John Allen Newman, Omarosa Manigault’s Husband: Who Is She Married To?

Instagram

Omarosa Manigault made a name for herself as one of the biggest villains in reality television on The Apprentice. She continued to have a relationship with the show’s star, Donald Trump, and last year, she became a part of his White House staff. After a year in the White House, she resigned in a controversial exit, which opened her up to be a part of the cast of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition. The show’s executive producer Allison Grodner revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that, “With Omarosa the timing was just right. We were in the process of casting when we learned she was exiting the White House. She wrapped up her obligations to the White House [laughs] about a week or so before we were set to move in. The timing worked well. The other part about her that we knew is that she is a Big Brother fan.” So, now Manigault has moved from the White House to the Big Brother house.

With Manigault being on Big Brother, she must devote up to one month inside the house, with around the clock surveillance, while her husband John Allen Newman stays at home. Get to know more about Newman and Manigault’s love life in our facts below.

Newman Works as a Pastor

Newman is actually the Senior Pastor of The Sanctuary at Mt. Calvary, which is located in Jacksonville, Florida, and he even proposed to Manigault in front of his congregation, according to TMZ. Apparently, Manigault has been an assistant pastor at Weller Street Baptist Church in Los Angeles, California, which may surprise those who view her as a reality television villain. In August 2009, Manigault went to the United Theological Seminary in Ohio to attain a Doctor of Ministry degree and she ultimately received a preacher’s license, according to the NY Times. Manigault was also formally ordained in 2012 as a Baptist minister, as she explained on Oprah: Where Are They Now?

TMZ reported that Manigault met her husband when she was teaching at Howard University. They reportedly dated less than a year before getting engaged.

Their Wedding Included a Controversial Photo Shoot at the White House

At the time of her wedding, Manigault worked as the director of communications for the Office of the Public Liaison for the President, according to Vogue, so she thought she would be able to take wedding photos at the White House. Politico reported that Manigault brought 39 people from her bridal party to the White House for a photo shoot just after her wedding, which was held at one of Trump’s properties.

Lawyers and senior aides said they were not made aware of the shoot ahead of time, so Manigault was prevented from posting any of the pictures online, citing security and ethical concerns as the reasons. Manigault and Newman were married on April 8, 2018 at the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C., according to People.

This Is Manigault’s Second Marriage

Prior to meeting Newman, Manigault was married to ex-husband Aaron Stallworth from 2000 to 2005, as reported by People. When the couple first split, Manigault admitted to People that, “I wasn’t as supportive to him as I could have been. He’s home on the ranch (in Texas) and I’m in L.A. working on several projects.”

Manigault’s Former Fiance Died After a Heart Attack

Manigault was previously engaged to actor Michael Clarke Duncan, who she actually met at a Whole Foods supermarket. They began dating in 2010, but Duncan had a heart attack in 2012, as reported by the Huffington Post. Manigault was able to resuscitate him, but he died two months later in the hospital, as he never was able to recover. TMZ reported that Duncan ultimately died of respiratory failure. At the time of Duncan’s death, Manigault told Radar Online, “I am devastated. He was the love of my life.”