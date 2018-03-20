Erika Girardi’s Son Tommy Zizzo & His Father

Erika Girardi is a woman of many hats. She has been a single mother to son Thomas “Tommy” Zizzo, an attorney’s respectable wife, a sexy performer named Erika Jayne, and a star on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. On RHOBH, Girardi has opened up about her previous years as a single mother to her son, Zizzo, who currently works as an officer with the LAPD. She has broken down in tears over her fears about his safety on the job and has revealed that being the mother of a policeman is stressful. Girardi admitted to Bravo that, “It’s a dangerous profession. I’ve known my son was going to be in law enforcement from the time he could walk and talk. That’s all he’s ever wanted and that’s kind of your role as a parent is to honor who your children really are.”

Erika Girardi, was actually born Erika Chahoy, and she was first married to a man named Thomas Zizzo, according to All About the Tea. Clearly, Girardi’s son was named after his father. Girardi married her ex when she was just 18 years old and gave birth to son Tommy Zizzo when she was 21, according to Romper.

Congrats go out to former JCPAL explorer Tommy Zizzo, he graduated from L.A.P.D. Academy #seetheman pic.twitter.com/qQErL7rPo0 — Jersey City P.A.L. (@JerseyCityPAL) November 10, 2014

When her baby boy was just three years old, Girardi made the decision to leave her little one behind in New York in order to pursue a career in Los Angeles. There, she worked as a waitress and ended up meeting her husband, Thomas Girardi. As for Girardi’s ex-husband, All About the Tea reports that he calls himself an investor and an owner of a male stripper business called Hunk Mansion. He also reportedly took care of their son when Girardi moved across the country.

In addition to working in the stripper business, OKHereIsTheSituation has reported that he has also been in the fur business and has been the President of Bail King Bail Bonds. Even so, Live Ramp Up has reported that Girardi and her ex-husband have a good relationship. She revealed that, “My ex husband and I are very close, and we have a great relationship. Everybody’s very supportive — my mother, my ex husband, Tom, my son — we’re all very close.”

Girardi’s son Tommy Zizzo is 23-years old and he previously moved from Jersey City, New Jersey to Los Angeles, California in 2014. According to Live Ramp Up, Girardi maintains that her son will not appear on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, explaining that, “It’s not weird [that people are interested in Tommy]. I’m sure that they’re curious because the only thing that they see is this thing. But I am a mother. He is a police officer and he will remain off camera.” When it comes to dating, Romper reports that Girardi also sits back and lets her son live his life. Girardi said that, “I don’t have any requirements for my son, who he dates, because he’s an adult. He has good judgment and he has a great head on his shoulders. So whoever he chooses to date, I’m sure they’re lovely.” Girardi also said that her son would never bring home a woman who is truly crazy or then they might have to sit down and talk about the situation.