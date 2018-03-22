Why Isn’t ‘Scandal’ on TV Tonight? 3/22/2018

Tonight you may be gearing up for a new episode of Scandal, but we are sorry to tell you that you will just have to wait a week. Because of the two-hour premiere of the new show Station 19, Scandal has been postponed. But, Grey’s Anatomy will air as usual, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Station 19 will run from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT tonight and then will air for its normal one-hour episode next week, from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT.

This is the final season of Scandal and there are 18 episodes in total that are scheduled, which means there are four episodes left to watch. The next new episode is episode 15 and it is titled “The Noise”. The episode will air on March 29, 2018 and will be directed by actress Darby Stanchfield, who stars on the show as well. The plot of the episode states, “When Charlie is taken into custody for the hijacking of Air Force Two, Quinn is faced with an important choice; Cyrus sets out to recruit Jake to join him on his quest for the White House.”

Last week, episode 14 of the show aired and the official Xfinity plot description from the episode read, “After Air Force Two’s extraordinary safe landing, Mellie demands that they stop at nothing until justice is served; Liv tries to bridge the gap with the Gladiators by disclosing her theory behind the hijack and Cyrus’ true intentions.” To catch up on episodes of the show and to watch the show live when it airs, you have a few options. If you do not have cable or can’t get to a television, you can watch ABC online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free if you’re in a select market:

DirecTV Now: ABC (live in 39 markets) is included in all four channel packages, ranging from $35 to $70 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: ABC (live in 8 markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel package for $25 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

PlayStation Vue: ABC (live in 19 markets) is included in all four channel packages, ranging from $40 to $75 per month. It comes with a free 5-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app.

Episode 15 is next for Scandal and episode 16, titled “People Like Me”, will air on April 5, 2018, followed by episode 17 on April 12, 2018. The series finale was written by Shonda Rimes and it will air on April 19, 2018. The finale episode is titled “Over a Cliff”.