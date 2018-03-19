‘The Voice’ 2018 Judges: Meet the Season 14 Advisers for the Coaches

The battle rounds begin tonight on The Voice 2018 and each of the four judges’ teams have been chosen. During the battle rounds, contestants are pinned against each other within their teams, leaving just one singer, out of each duet, to move forward. The coaches also have the ability to steal cast-offs from the battles and add them to their teams. Get to know more about each of the coaches and the advisers who have joined season 14.

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld has made a name for herself as both an actress and a singer. Many know her from the films True Grit and The Edge of Seventeen. On the music side of things, she is known for her song “Let Me Go,” which was a collaboration with Alesso, Florida Georgia Line and Watt, as well as her single “Most Girls”. Her tour with Charlie Puth kicks off this summer 2018.

Kelly Clarkson has brought Steinfeld on board as an adviser to her team this season and, in an interview with Billboard, Steinfeld revealed that Clarkson helped to inspire her music career. Steinfeld explained, “I was so excited when she invited me to advise her team, because what she didn’t know was that she was a huge influence on me when I was younger … When Kelly was on American Idol my parents surprised me and my brother with tickets to the show. I just remember looking at my dad and having him tell me that one day I would be on that stage too. It was one of those moments that reinforced my dream of pursuing music.” When dishing on what she has learned from Clarkson, Steinfeld said that she has learned to recognize those moments when its okay to add embellishments in a song.

Shawn Mendes

Singer and heartthrob Shawn Mendes has joined Alicia Keys’ team to help out the contestants. Mendes is known for his hits “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”, “Stitches” and “Treat You Better”. Mendes has also dabbled in acting and in recent months, he was romantically linked to Hailey Baldwin, but he currently appears to be single.

Trace Adkins

While Blake Shelton is a country music icon, so is his guest adviser this season, Trace Adkins. Some of Adkins’ most notable hits include “Ladies Love Country Boys”, “(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing”, “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk”, and “You’re Gonna Miss This”. Adkins has also tried his hand in some acting and voice-over work. Not to mention, he was the 2013 winner on The All Star Celebrity Apprentice and broke a record of raising the most money on the show, at $1,524,072 for the American Red Cross.

According to E! News, Shelton and Adkins are longtime friends, and they also have a song together, titled “Hillbilly Bone.” In past seasons, some of Shelton’s advisers have included fellow Voice coach Kelly Clarkson, Clarkson’s mother-in-law Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, Michael Buble, Bette Midler, his buddy Luke Bryan, and even girlfriend Gwen Stefani, who is also a former Voice judge.

Julia Michaels

Singer Julia Michaels is on Adam Levine’s team as an adviser to his batch of artists. Michaels actually started out as a songwriter for big music stars, including Selena Gomez, fellow Voice adviser Hailee Steinfeld, Demi Lovato, Fifth Harmony, and Gwen Stefani. Then, in 2017, Michaels made her singing debut with her hit single “Issues.” Most recently, Michaels was the opening act for music artist Shawn Mendes’ Illuminate World Tour.