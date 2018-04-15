ACM Awards 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch the Academy of Country Music Awards Online

Reba McEntire has returned to the ACM Awards stage, to host the Academy of Country Music Awards tonight and we have all the 2018 ACM Awards live stream info for you to watch the show online. The show will air from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS network and will honor achievements in country music for A-listers and emerging talent in the industry. The ACM Awards are held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and the lineup of performers ranges from Luke Bryan to Miranda Lambert. One long-awaited performance is by Carrie Underwood, who is set to hit the stage with her latest single “Cry Pretty.” This will be her first performance since she reportedly fell on her property, about 5 months ago, which resulted in surgery on her wrist and face. According to E! News, Carrie Underwood’s “hard fall” resulted in over 40 stitches to her face.

Some of the other performers slated to appear during the awards include Maren Morris, Lady Antebellum, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, and Bebe Rexha. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of CBS and on-demand content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also now offers a bundle of live TV channels, including CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Reba McEntire has hosted the awards show in the past, but for several years, Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan teamed up as the show’s co-hosts. Then, Bryan hosted the show with singer Dierks Bentley. Now, the task has come back around to McEntire, who told Us Weekly that, “Since I had turned that duty over to Blake [Shelton] and Luke [Bryan] and then Luke and Dierks [Bentley], they just came back around and asked if I would be interested. I said, ‘Sure!’ I miss it. When you’re sitting at the awards show and you’re out in the audience, once you’ve gotten the honors of hosting, you’re sitting there kind of wondering what’s going on backstage and you miss being a part of that excitement.” The last time that McEntire was the host of the show was in 2012 and this marks her 15th time as the emcee of the show, according to Rolling Stone.

Chris Stapleton is the lead nominee this year, with eight total nominations, and Thomas Rhett comes in second with six nominations. Some of the winners for the awards have been announced ahead of the show and they include Lauren Alaina for New Female Vocalist of the Year, Brett Young for New Male Vocalist of the Year, and Midland for New Vocal Group or Duo of the Year. Rhett Atkins has already been revealed as the winner of Songwriter of the Year. Other winners who have been revealed ahead of time are Bobby Bones, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie, and ​The Bobby Bones Show for National On-Air Personality of the Year; Bud and Broadway ​WIL-FM​ St. Louis for On-Air Personality of the Year — Major Market; Dale Carter​ of KFKF-FM ​Kansas City for On-Air Personality of the Year — Large Market; and Steve & Geoff ​​KUZZ-AM/FM​ of Bakersfield for On-Air Personality of the Year – Medium Market.

Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT for the awards. The show will start off with a tribute to the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. The shooting began when country singer Jason Aldean was on stage and Aldean will most likely lead the tribute, according to The Boot.