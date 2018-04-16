Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher & Her Son Isaiah Have Been Very Supportive Her Recovery

In November 2017, Underwood suffered a life-altering fall at her home and ended up in the hospital with over 40 stitches to her face, along with surgery on her wrist, according to Variety. Her husband, hockey player Mike Fisher, rushed to be by her side as she underwent surgery and Underwood has said that he’s been a great support system through her recovery, as has her young son, Isaiah.

Underwood has received an outpouring of well wishes online from fans over the months. And, when the injury first occurred, the star took to social media to thank her fans for their support. She also took the opportunity to thank her husband as well, writing, “Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody … I’ll be alright … might just take some time … glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me.” Husband Fisher also thanked his wife’s fans on his own Instagram page, writing, “Thank you all for the tremendous love and support for Carrie over the last few days. I’m reminded that there are so many good people in the world. I’m reminded that through pain, fears and tough times God is with us and He’s painting a beautiful story through it all (Romans 8:28). Sometimes it’s hard to understand why things happen but we thank him and Praise His name in the midst of it all! Thanks again!!”

During her recovery, Underwood had to undergo surgery and went through physical therapy. She also was sure to build up her strength, working out, with her husband and son exercising right along with her.

Weeks into Underwood’s recovery, she wrote on her fan club’s website that, “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in. Now, here we are 7 weeks later and, even though I’ve had the best people helping me, I’m still healing and not quite looking the same. I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse.” The fall occurred just a few days after Underwood co-hosted the 2017 CMA Awards.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Underwood has been using her recovery time to focus on family, as well as new music. With so much free time on her hands, she has been able to hang out with her husband and son, enjoying relaxation.

As for Underwood’s new music, she recently released the song “Cry Pretty” and she explains the emotional concept behind the song in an open letter, writing, “The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back. It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life. It’s emotional. It’s real. And it ROCKS!” Entertainment Tonight says that Underwood is at the top of her game, and with her husband now returning to hockey “after a brief retirement,” Underwood “thinks this is the best time to go for what she really wants.” Underwood is performing for the first time since her fall at the 2018 ACM Awards.