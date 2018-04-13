Is ‘Lost In Space’ Renewed for Season 2 or Canceled?

The new Netflix series Lost in Space is one of the sci-fi shows to watch in 2018. The series was just released on Netflix, but people are already wondering if it’s renewed or canceled for Season 2. As of the time of publication, we don’t know yet if Lost in Space is going to be renewed or canceled. We’ll update this story as more details emerge. Here’s what we do know so far.

Netflix pretty much never announces whether a show is renewed right after it releases a new season. This is even true for its more popular Marvel shows. So we will be likely waiting quite a while before we find out if the show is renewed or canceled.

Here’s a quick look at when Netflix has announced renewal or cancelation news for its very popular Marvel series. Keep in mind that Lost in Space will likely take longer to learn about than these shows. New series aren’t always “binged” as quickly as series that already have a season under their belt.

Daredevil Season 2 premiered in March 2016. Season 3 wasn’t announced until July 2016, three months after its premiere, during Comic-Con. Luke Cage Season 1 premiered September 30, 2016, and Season 2 was announced until early December 2016, about two months later. The Punisher Season 2 was announced in December 2017, and Season 1 premiered on November 17, 2017. So that announcement took a month. Iron Fist Season 1 was released on March 17, 2017, and Season 2 was announced on July 21, 2017, about three months later. Netflix just announced that Jessica Jones has been renewed for a third season, about a month after the new season premiered.

This might also help you feel a little better: Netflix’s hugely popular series, Black Mirror, released its most recent season at the end of December. But Netflix didn’t announce that the show was renewed for a fifth season until early March, more than three months later.

In the past, it was pretty much a sure thing that every Netflix original would get a second season. But this isn’t as much of a tradition anymore, we’re sad to say. New shows that were canceled rather than given a second season include Everything Sucks!, The Get Down, Gypsy, and Girlboss. The strangest news was the cancelation of Everything Sucks! That show was so popular that fans have started a renewal campaign. The Get Down, meanwhile, had quite a few behind-the-scenes issues that contributed to its cancelation. It premiered to 3.2 million viewers in the 18-49 range during its first 31 days, but that was just one-fifth the audience that Orange is the New Black got for Season 4. Production was also the most expensive in Netflix’s history at the time, at $120 million. Gypsy, meanwhile, was canceled faster than any other Netflix series: six weeks after its premiere. In May 2017, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said they were planning to cancel more shows. He said cancelations are decided from a mix of factors, including viewership and subscriber growth. Gypsy had lukewarm reception from critics, and never really built momentum.

Lost in Space likely has a good chance of renewal, as long as it brings in the numbers. Although production costs are no doubt quite high, the on-location shootings versus CGI probably does help. And positive critical reception, like a strongly favorable review from Rolling Stones, will also help. If you like the show, don’t be lazy: take time to tweet Netflix and write Netflix to let them know how much you love Lost in Space.