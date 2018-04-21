Verne Troyer Cause of Death: How Did ‘Mini Me’ Actor Die?

Verne Troyer, who played the character of “Mini Me” in the Austin Powers franchise, as well as other memorable roles in Hollywood, has died at the age of 49.

What was Verne Troyer’s cause of death? How did the actor die? Here’s what is known so far:

TMZ has posted the most detailed account of the circumstances of Troyer’s death. “We’d been told he was on some form of life support since being taken to the hospital earlier this month after cops got a report he was drunk and suicidal, and was treated for possible alcohol poisoning,” TMZ alleged. “He also struggled with alcoholism for years and had been to rehab many times,” the entertainment site continued.

Troyer’s family has not confirmed that account, and his official cause of death was not released. However, USA Today noted “The cause of death is still unknown, but the statement hints that it was due to ‘his own battles’… The news come weeks after Troyer was hospitalized after an undisclosed medical emergency.”

Troyer’s death was announced by his family on his Instagram page on April 21, 2018. The statement also refers to depression and suicide. It reads in full:

It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday. He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know. Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately. Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Verne’s name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies.

On April 3, the page posted a statement that read, “Asking you to keep Verne in your thoughts and prayers. He’s getting the best care possible and is resting comfortably. Appreciate the support from family, friends, and fans around the world. We will keep you updated here.”

The Blast reported on that day that Troyer was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold and wrote, “The Los Angeles City Fire Department said the call was for a ‘poisoning’ but would not confirm it was alcohol-related.” The site continued, “A 5150 hold (as it is more commonly known) is typically instituted when a patient is deemed to be ‘a danger to themselves or others.’”

At the time of that hospitalization, TMZ reported, “…a friend of Verne’s made the call around 7:30 PM, and described him as being extremely upset, drunk and suicidal. We’re told cops and fire department paramedics responded, and Verne was transported to a hospital for possible alcohol poisoning.”

Troyer was raised on a Michigan farm and was born with “achondroplasia dwarfism,” TMZ reported. He stood 2 feet and 8 inches, but he used his big personality to forge a career in Hollywood.

Mike Myers, who starred in Austin Powers with Troyer, released a statement that said, “Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him.”