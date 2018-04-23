‘Westworld’ Season 2 Premiere: Photos of the Red Cards [SPOILERS]

There was a strange scene near the beginning of the Season 2 premiere of Westworld where a woman dressed in a military uniform is holding a pack of read cards. Here’s a closeup of those cards and what they looked like.

This post has major spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of Westworld.

The cards look like a stack of regular playing cards, just a bit thicker. The woman holding the cards works for Delos, and the red cards actually say “Delos” on the back.

She has a lot of these cards.

We are shown that one of the most prominent cards has a photo of Bernard Lowe on it. His status is labeled as “high.” This is likely because he’s one of the most important people still in the park.

There are other people in the stack of cards too, and she flips through them until she finds the photo who matches the man they just found on the edge of the water, passed out.

We learn that it’s been almost two weeks since the hosts attacked. There was radio silence in the parks, and they’ve just now arrived to try to find the people who may still be alive.

Bernard has been here and may hold the key to figuring out exactly what happened.

But he’s not the only person on their list that they’re looking for.

In Westworld, the most innocuous things can be a clue or even a hint for an ARG. Westworld has had active ARGs in the past that gave extra clues for the story, so it’s always good to pay close attention to what’s going on in the show, including things that appear on cards or computer screens. You never know what you might find.

This is a developing story.