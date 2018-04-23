‘Westworld’ Season 2 Premiere: What’s Wrong with Bernard? [PHOTOS]

During the Season 2 premiere of Westworld, we learn some interesting facts about Bernard that we didn’t know before. But now fans are wondering: Just what is wrong with Bernard? Here are the clues we were given, including photos, to help you develop theories. This post has major spoilers for the Season 2 premiere, so don’t read on unless you’ve already seen the premiere or don’t mind being spoiled.

Near the end of the Season 2 premiere, Bernard’s symptoms keep getting worse. His hand is shaking terribly and he’s having trouble keeping his balance. So while he’s in Section 14 with Charlotte, he secretly hooks himself up to a tablet and reads his own vitals through the mesh network. That’s when he starts hearing a warning that he’s having a Critical Malfunction (Critical Corruption.) The computer warns him that the signs include loss of motor function, cognitive dissonance, aphasia, and time slippage. (Didn’t we see some of these with Dolores last season?)

It’s unclear what causes a critical corruption or how to fix it. Some fans are wondering if it could be some kind of failsafe to keep hosts from gaining self awareness. Others wonder if it’s simply a result of a host not “rebooting” somehow. All we know for certain is that it’s not looking so great for Bernard, and the more his hand shakes, the worse his malfunction is getting.

Here’s a look at what the tablet showed him:

In the above photo, you can see that he’s accessing the mesh node to access his own details.

How surreal to see the photo above and know it’s about you.

Here are more photos of the readings on his tablet than you probably need. One reading below says “Terminal Malfunction” and “Critical Corruption.” He has .72 hours left. It’s unclear how much time he bought himself by injecting himself with the white fluid (or did that cure the problem entirely?)

So all we know at this point about Bernard is that he’s suffering some kind of terminal malfunction, for reasons that aren’t quite clear but possibly related to shooting himself in Season 1. The corruption is causing both physical and cognitive problems. There’s a fix, but it might only be temporary. And he’s knowledgeable enough to access his own details on a tablet. (Which should be very creepy for him.)

In Westworld, the most innocuous things can be a clue or even a hint for an ARG, so it’s probably worthwhile to study these photos closely. Westworld has had active ARGs in the past that gave extra clues for the story, so it’s always good to pay close attention to what’s going on in the show, including things that appear on cards or computer screens. You never know what you might find.