Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband, Boyfriends and People Who She Dated

Meghan Markle is getting married to Prince Harry, which leads fans to wonder about Markle’s dating life prior to meeting the royal. With the Royal Wedding finally here, some of Prince Harry’s exes are expected to attend, but the only slightly romantic interest of Markle’s to attend will be her former on-screen husband, Suits cast member Patrick J. Adams. Markle, who is three years older than Harry, has actually already been married. Get to know more about Markle’s love life, before she met Prince Harry, in our exes rundown below.

Meghan Markle’s Ex Husband Trevor Engelson

Meghan Markle was married to ex husband Trevor Engelson from 2011 – 2013 and he is reportedly coming out with a show that is based on their divorce. But, Marie Claire UK has reported the show has already gotten the axe. Engelson is a movie producer, who produced the film Remember Me, starring Robert Pattinson, and Robin Williams’ License to Wed. In his career, Engelson has also worked as an actor and talent manager, according to Metro , and it was his busy career, as well as Markle’s, that reportedly caused the couple to call it quits.

The ex-couple reportedly met in 2004 and dated for 6 years before getting engaged in 2010. When the two divorced, they cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

Simon Rex Reportedly Dated Meghan Markle

Simon Rex was a video jockey on MTV years ago, as well as a reality star. Then, he went on to become a porn star and briefly dated Markle in 2004, according to Now to Love. Rex said the two only had one date and blamed it on garlic breath. According to The Sun, Rex joked, “I started kissing her, but garlic breath ruined my chances … I’m blaming it on the garlic noodles. To this day that’s like an ongoing joke — don’t order the ­garlic noodles that ruined my chances!” Rex also said it could have been his porn past that sabotaged the relationship before it could even start. He said that, “It’s possible that she found out afterwards. There’s so many questions I don’t know the answer to about why we never went on a second date.”

Rex also said, “Meghan seemed well-raised and ­educated, she wasn’t a bad girl. She was kind of a square … That’s probably why we didn’t hit it off, I’m a little more rough around the edges. When I asked her out again I just got the hint she wasn’t into me. I took it on the chin.”

Meghan Markle’s Ex Boyfriend Cory Vitiello

Who is Cory Vitiello? Meghan Markle's ex-boyfriend and celebrity chef from Canada https://t.co/QJUTw3kvmv — lipkin22 (@lipkinlip) May 19, 2018

From 2014 – 2016, Markle reportedly dated Canadian chef Cory Vitiello. Now to Love said that Markle even included Vitiello on her lifestyle blog called The Tig, but the post has since been removed. According to The Sun, Vitiello runs a chicken restaurant chain called Flock and was also known for a restaurant called The Harbord Room, that has since closed.

When talking about the ex couple’s relationship, an insider told the Daily Mail that, “They were a very handsome pair and well suited, but you got the impression it was a sometimes superficial relationship. Cory was always very focused on his job and his work. In that respect, they both put their careers first. The relationship came second.” Telegraph previously reported that Markle was still with Vitiello when she met Prince Harry.