‘America’s Got Talent’ 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch AGT Season 13 Online

The long-awaited America’s Got Talent 2018 is here and all four judges have returned – Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Mel B. Host Tyra Banks, who came on board last season, is also back. The show airs Tuesday nights, on the NBC network, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.

For those who would like to watch the show but do not have cable, there are still several options for watching AGT online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch AGT live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: NBC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

FuboTV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

In addition to being able to watch NBC live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via NBC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu, DirecTV Now or FuboTV credentials to do that.

Nick Cannon was a longtime host on the show, but before last season, he decided to quit the show when NBC threatened to fire him for making fun of the network in his Showtime comedy special Stand Up, Don’t Shoot. Recently, Cannon reflected on his decision to leave the show in an interview with Yahoo. Cannon revealed that, “It was super-controversial for some time … but it was a freedom-of-speech process and me standing firm for my own beliefs and culturally who I am, and really for all the employees who have been thumb-pressed by their bosses. I kind of stood up and said, ‘Yo, I was threatened for some content that I created.’ And they wanted me to shape up and get in line and watch my choice of words or how I speak about the network … I was threatened to be fired. I told them, ‘You can’t fire a boss. I quit!’”

Now, Tyra Banks has settled into her hosting gig on the show and heads into her second season as the emcee.