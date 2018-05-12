How to Watch Baywatch Movie Online

Baywatch, the 2017 film featuring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron that’s based on the original television series, makes its way to Amazon and Hulu on Saturday, May 12.

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch:

If You Have Amazon Prime

If you want to watch on your computer, make sure you’re signed into your Amazon Prime account, then head here to watch Baywatch via the Amazon website starting Saturday.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Amazon Video app, which is free to download on Apple TV, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Smart TV’s and more. You can also watch directly on an Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV stick without having to download the app.

If You Don’t Have Amazon Prime

You’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video to watch the movie online. Fortunately, it’s easy to sign up for a free trial, and there are a number of different options when doing so:

Amazon Prime Video: The cheapest monthly option, it costs $8.99 per month and includes unlimited streaming of Amazon’s on-demand movies and TV shows, including all Baywatch. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial right here.

Amazon Prime: In addition to unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies and TV shows, you get things like free two-day shipping, music streaming and access to Amazon’s library of E-books. Pricing options are either $12.99 per month or $99 per year, and you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Prime Student: If you’re a student, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Student. It’s the same as Amazon Prime but comes with a six-month free trial and costs $6.49 per month after that.

Once you’ve signed up, you can watch Baywatch on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app, which is free to download on Apple TV, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Smart TV’s and more. You can also watch directly on an Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV stick without having to download the app.

Watch on Hulu

If you already have Hulu, simply head to their website or app, search for Baywatch and start watching. If you don’t have Hulu, there are a couple of different options when signing up:

Hulu: If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, which includes Baywatch, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV: If you want to go from watching Baywatch to watching sports or other live TV without changing the app, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

Once signed up for either of the above options, you can watch Baywatch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.