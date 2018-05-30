How to Watch ‘Storage Wars’ Episodes Live Online

Storage Wars is a staple reality series on the A&E network, but not all fans are able to watch the show without cable. Fortunately, Storage Wars is available to watch online via a variety of streaming options. If you do not have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of A&E online, on your phone or on another streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They each cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, allowing you can watch tonight’s show for free:

Storage Wars airs re-runs several times a week on A&E, so viewers can watch the show throughout the week. New episodes and specials often air as well. Plus, there are several spin-off shows from the series on the network. A couple of the spin-off shows that are popular include Storage Wars: Northern Treasures and Storage Wars: Texas.

Some of the newer cast members who came on board the show in the last couple of seasons include auctioneer Emily Wears, buyer Kenny Crossley, buyers Shana Dahan with Edwina Registre, buyer Chad Sheets, and buyer Justin Bryant. Dan and Laura Dotson have been auctioneers on the show since the very beginning and continue to appear as main cast members today. Other longtime cast members, who have been a part of the show since season 1, include Darrell Sheets, Jarrod Schulz and Brandi Passante. Schulz and Passante previously had their own spin-off show, titled Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job.

Barry Weiss, who was a fan-favorite, walked away from the hit show a couple seasons ago. But, he has been featured on specials and he also had his own spin-off, titled Barry’d Treasure.

So, why did Weiss leave the show? He was retired already when he began his four-season run, but Closer Weekly reported him explaining, “I had a blast. It was fun, but I had enough and I kind of wanted to leave while it was still popular.” And, when it comes to future television possibilities, Weiss said, “I’d like to do like a motorsport show really. I’m really knowledgeable in all types. I’d really like to do that and travel the world, cause that’s what I like.”