What Did Ryan Do on ’13 Reasons Why’?

Ryan’s story is featured on Episode 5 of 13 Reasons Why Season 2, when he testifies in court. But even before that episode, you may be try to remember exactly what he did in Season 1 to end up on Hannah’s tapes. Read on for a quick refresher. This will have spoilers for Season 1, and some very minor spoilers for Season 2. But we will give you a warning before the Season 2 spoilers, in case you don’t want to read that part.

Ryan betrayed Hannah’s friendship in Season 1, during a time when she needed a friend the most. When she went to a poetry club, he was the only other high school student there. She wasn’t immediately ready to be his friend. She was actually pretty angry because he had published the school’s “hot or not” list.

But he doesn’t give up on her friendship so easily. He goes to her pharmacy (Baker’s shop) with a notebook and asks her to come back to the next meeting. At the meeting, he reads his poem and gets a lot of praise for it — even Hannah is impressed. That’s when they start to become friends. He goes to her house for nachos and helps her write her first poem. He advises her to be more personal.

Hannah eventually gets enough courage to read her personal poem to the group. Ryan is impressed and asks to publish it, but she says know. But Ryan doesn’t take no for an answer. He betrays her by taking the poem from her notebook and publishing it anonymously.

Even though it was anonymous, Hannah still viewed it as a betrayal. And some of her peers figure out it was likely written by her, including Courtney, Jessica, and Marcus. Her poem was read out loud in class too, and she felt humiliated by the whole thing.

She confronts him at Monet’s. He doesn’t apologize; he firmly believes she’ll see what he did as a good day one day, when she realizes that people saw talent in her. But instead, what he did broke her spirit. People she trusted kept ignoring her wishes and betraying her.

Minor spoilers for season 2 are below.

We learn in Season 2 that Ryan did regret what he did to Hannah, as we learn more about just how close they had become. She had even revealed who she was crushing on and who she wrote the poem about. They were close friends, and he regretted what he did and not trying to stay friends with her. He felt very guilty about what happened to Hannah.