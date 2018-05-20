What Did Zach Do on ’13 Reasons Why’?

If you’re struggling to remember exactly what Zach did on 13 Reasons Why, there’s a good reason. When Season 1 aired, a lot of viewers thought it was unfair that Zach was included in Hannah’s tapes. Once he appears on Season 2 Episode 6 and tells his story in court, it all makes more sense. But we won’t be spoiling that part here. This article will only contain spoilers for Season 1. If you want to read about what Zach shared in Season 2 and how it all fits together, check out Heavy’s story here.

In Season 1, we first meet Zach as Justin’s friend. He has questionable taste in friends. As a jock himself, he spends a lot of time with Bryce and other people who give Hannah a really hard time. But he seems conflicted by what the others are doing, at least sometimes.

When Marcus tried to take advantage of Hannah, Zach felt really bad about the whole thing and tried to comfort her. But she wouldn’t have it, and just ignored him. When Dollar Valentine matches were announced, Zach even wished that he had been matched with her. Hannah overreacted and thought he was just making fun of her like everyone else, so she yelled at him and he left.

Zach got a lot of teasing from his friends for trying to hang out with Hannah. But he seemed to genuinely want to be her friend. However, he also didn’t handle her rejection maturely at all. He overreacted himself and tried to get revenge and hurt her, which was completely unfair and wrong of him.

During their class’s compliments program, when students were asked to leave nice notes in other students’ brown bags, Zach stole all of her nice notes and threw them away. This left Hannah thinking that no one liked her in class and no one had any compliments to share. She needed that positive reinforcement and she didn’t get it.

She eventually realized that Zach was stealing her notes. She wrote him her own note, but she also shared all her thoughts and secrets in that note, telling him exactly how she felt about what was happening to her. She thought he threw the note away and didn’t care. That was part of the reason she included him on the tapes. In truth, Zach had kept the note.

Zach never apologized to Hannah either, like she thought he would if he had read her note. She later read another note, which was read out loud in class. Skye took the blame for that note.