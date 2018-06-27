‘Big Brother’ 2018 Premiere Time & TV Schedule

Big Brother season 20 is here and Julie Chen returns as the longtime host. A whole new round of houseguests are in the mix and there are sure to be major twists incorporated in the 20th anniversary season. As usual, the show will air three times per week, but there are also after shows, live feed details, and additional footage opportunities for fans watching at home. Read on below for the TV schedule, air times, and after show information.

BIG BROTHER 20 PREMIERE TIME & DATE: The 2018 premiere of Big Brother will begin its two-night premiere on June 27, 2018. On Wednesday night, the 27th, the show will premiere at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. It will air on Thursday night, June 28, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

BIG BROTHER 2018 SCHEDULE: The show will air Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights, with the live feeds kicking in after the 9 p.m. PT episode ends on June 28, 2018. So, the live feeds will star at 10 p.m. PT on Thursday, June 28th/Friday, June 29th, at 1 a.m. ET. As for the schedule for the season, CBS reported Big Brother will air Sundays (8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT) beginning July 1, 2018; Wednesdays (9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT) starting July 4, 2018; and Thursdays (9 – 10 p.m. live ET/delayed PT) beginning July 5, 2018, featuring the live eviction show.

HOW TO WATCH BIG BROTHER 2018 LIVE FEEDS: CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app. With CBS All-Access, not only can fans watch the show, they can also keep an eye on the cast in the house 24/7, with the live feeds available via All-Access.

HOW TO WATCH BIG BROTHER 20 ONLINE: In addition to CBS All-Access, there are cable-free options to watch the show online, as well as ways to watch via free trials. Amazon Prime, Fubo, Hulu and CBS have several ways to watch the show. Find instructions for each option here.

BIG BROTHER 2018 FACEBOOK WATCH SHOW: This season, the show will have a Facebook Watch show called “Off The Block with Ross and Marissa”. The official CBS description reads, “Join CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER winner Marissa Jaret Winokur and runner-up Ross Mathews for “Off The Block with Ross and Marissa,” the ultimate weekly companion series for viewers who just can’t get enough BIG BROTHER. Each Friday on BIG BROTHER’s Facebook Watch show page, Ross and Marissa will break down the biggest BIG BROTHER moments, share exclusive content, make predictions for the week ahead, chat with eliminated houseguests and more.”

BIG BROTHER AFTER DARK 2018: Big Brother After Dark returns to Pop and brings fans a live TV broadcast with a late-night feed inside the Big Brother house. Big Brother After Dark will air 7 nights a week for 13 consecutive weeks and fans can view the time schedule here. The late-night footage will feature pop quizzes, games and chances to win a trip to the Big Brother 20 finale.

BIG BROTHER 2018 CAST: When it comes to the new cast of contestants, producer Allison Grodner revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the cast members have been in the house since June 20, 2018. She also said that, “We have a lot of super-fans in the house. A lot of very smart people. It’s interesting to see once again how the game just sort of takes off for the beginning … There’s already divisions in the house. There’s already power shifts.” The cast members this season include fitness model Angela Rummans, stay-at-home mother Angie Lantry, flight attendant Bayleigh Dayton, cybersecurity engineer Brett Robinson, day trader Chris Williams, substitute teacher Faysal Shafaat, college student Haleigh Broucher, pro dancer JC Mounduix, life coach Kaitlyn Herman, pro-football player Kaycee Clark, entertainer Rachel Swindler, welder Sam Bledsoe, shipping manager Scottie Salton, former undercover cop Steve Arienta, lifeguard Tyler Crispen and medical sales rep Winston Hines.