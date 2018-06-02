Was Chief Keef Shot This Morning in New York City?

Chief Keef was shot at outside of the W Hotel on Broadway at West 47th Street in New York City on the morning of June 2. TMZ reports that the suspects missed their target and the rapper, nor anyone else was wounded. The gossip site says that a hotel sign was hit by a bullet. The TMZ report notes that Keef has been in a beef with Tekashi69 recently. There is no evidence to suggest that Tekashi69 was involved in the shooting. The NYPD is looking for two black males wearing hoodies in relation to the attack.

The shooting occurred in the early hours with the rapper apparently returning from a night of partying in the Big Apple. The New York Post reports that the gunfire erupted at around 5 a.m. At 4:16 a.m., Keef posted this photo to Instagram where he boasts 4.7 million followers:

This video, posted on May 31, shows Tekashi69 saying, “F*** Chief Keef.” Warning, the video contains extremely vulgar language:

this nigga finna die pic.twitter.com/up6OwXi0db — off the jr smith pack (@larryvsjack) May 31, 2018

A few hours before the Chief Keef shooting, rapper Trippie Redd released a diss-track aimed at Tekashi69 titled, “I Kill People.” Chief Keef is featured on the track along with Tadoe. You can listen here:

In November 2017, Trippie Redd was attacked in New York City. He claimed his assailants were members of Tekashi69’s entourage. The pair had traded insults over Instagram with Redd alleging that Tekashi was a closeted homosexual and Tekashi claiming that Redd had sexual relations with Daniele “Cash Me Outside” Bregoli. You can read more about their beef here, via Mass Appeal.

Tekashi69 is a native of the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. 6ix9ine was in the news twice with TMZ during his travels to Los Angeles. On May 28, he was banned from one of the biggest strip clubs in the city after he and a female friend were accused of inciting a brawl by throwing glasses at another group of patrons. Then, on June 1, members of his entourage allegedly exchanged gunshots with members of Fetty Wap’s entourage. Fetty Wap wasn’t in the city for that incident. Nobody was injured during that shooting either.