Rappers Killed in 2018: A List of Musicians Who Died Too Soon

With the shocking death of XXXTentacion today, and the shooting of Jimmy Wopo — a Pittsburgh rapper who was shot on the same day as XXXTentacion — many are wondering just how many rappers and hip hop artists have died in 2018. Sadly, the answer is far too many. Here is a list of the musicians whom we know were killed since January 1, 2018. This is a developing story.

I can't believe xxxtentacion is actually dead. Rest in peace papi pic.twitter.com/HGOnK067KX — Miya (@shadowgirlxxmc) June 18, 2018

XXXTentacion: June 18, 2018 — XXXTentacion was shot and killed while shopping for a motorcycle in Florida. His last live stream video, which he filmed just hours before his death, included concerns that he might die and talk about what he wanted to happen if he did. You can see the video in Heavy’s story here.

DC-AREA RAPPER KILLED: Antonio Harper, Jr. aka A1 Lil Tony ( @A1_liltony ) was shot to death in Waldorf on Tuesday night. @CCSOMD says the attack appears to be “targeted,” and the suspect is still on the run. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/klHdBiVWe5 — Michael Quander WUSA (@MikeQReports) May 2, 2018

A1 Lil Tony: May 2, 2018 — Antonio Lamont Harper, a local rapper in Waldorf, Maryland, was shot multiple times and killed as he got out of his car around 10 p.m. and was walking up the stairs to an apartment with his uncle. He was only 20, WTOP reported.

New @PopGlitz1: Baton Rouge Rapper Louis Badazz Shot & Killed Wednesday Afternoon – https://t.co/9rfTlOjaTy pic.twitter.com/vzvNLUfPy7 — JaVonni Brustow 👑 (@VonniMediaMogul) May 3, 2018

Louis Robinson, Jr.: May 2018 — Robinson, 29, was shot and killed in north Baton Rouge, The Advocate reported. He was a local rapper known as Louis Badazz and had recently seen success from his song “Let ME Thru Dis B,” performed in 2016 at Southern University’s Human Jukebox. He was an Army veteran and the father of three.

Mississippi rapper Lonnie "Lil Lonnie" Taylor was one of two people killed during a bloody night in the Mississippi capital. https://t.co/96wEgs2HJJ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 1, 2018

Lil Lonnie: April 29, 2018 — Lonnie Taylor, a well-known Jackson, Mississippi rapper, was shot and killed when his car was struck by gunfire while driving down Montebello drive. He was found after his car crashed into a residence and was pronounced dead at the scene, Clarion Ledger reported. Taylor had said that if he ever made it big, he planned to buy a house for his family. He was shot while driving his SUV just hours after posting on Snapchat and Instagram.

Up and coming rapper Brandon Denson was shot and killed outside Pizza Hut on Buena Vista Road, Friday night. Family and friends have created a small vigil in his honor. Learn about his career and tragic death at 5pm @WTVM pic.twitter.com/ZkDGtaRwWw — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) April 9, 2018

Brandon Denson: April 6, 2018 — He was killed over marijuana, WLTZ reported. A car drove up to him and he was shot and killed in a Pizza Hut parking lot. His murder was caught on camera. He was known as Billion Dollar BD.

On March 14, William Teasley III, 22, a rapper in Wilmington, Delaware, was shot on his front steps. His sister, also his best friend, found him. William, who performed as Sam Vito, was remembered as an entrepreneur and doting uncle who made people laugh.https://t.co/DjQJgZo1Y0 pic.twitter.com/4ya8bcFwvY — The Trace (@teamtrace) March 15, 2018

William Teasley III: March 14, 2018 — He was just days away from performing as Sam Vito at the Vanity Grand Cabaret in Philadelphia when he was killed, Delaware Online reported. Around 2 a.m., he was shot and killed just outside his home, where he lived with his sister and her new twins. He was only 22.

Billy Ray Robles died on the morning of the #MarchForOurLives rallies. https://t.co/Plze9gkBVt — Bring Me The News (@bringmethenews) March 29, 2018

Billy Ray Robles: March 2018 — Robles was only 19 when the aspiring rapper was killed in St. Paul. A dispute broke out on a party bus, Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported, and the fight escalated into a shooting. The party bus had dropped off people who had left their cars at the AMC theater, and a fight had broken out. Family members said that Robles was trying to do the right thing and break up the fight.

San Antonio, Texas rapper Christopher Polk was shot & killed on Saturday, February 24, 2018 early morning by an unknown assailant while driving on Loop 410 after performing at the Ice Lounge. — EP Business Journal (@epbusiness) February 25, 2018

Christopher Polk: February 24, 2018 — A local rapper from San Antonio, Christopher Polk, was shot and killed while driving on Loop 410 in San Antonio after a performance at the Northwest Side Club.

Monte Wayne: January 2018 — Demonta Tanksley, 36, was an up-and-coming, talented rapper who was killed in Fort Worth, Dallas News reported. The shooting happened around 8:20 a.m. on a Tuesday morning, and he was found shot in his apartment. His family and friends said he was well-known and loved.

Aspiring rapper Phanelli Deblasio was shot dead near the Bronx building he used in a music video https://t.co/D2X8LlNPX3 pic.twitter.com/w1W6toFs7Q — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 17, 2018

Phanelli Deblasio: January 17, 2018 — Melvin Batties, 34, was shot in the neck and killed just a few feet from a Bronx housing development where he shot one of his music videos, Daily News reported. His sister, Nikki Fuller, said: “He was a good person. He was loved by everyone… He was a great brother and a great father.” He left behind three kids, including twins. Friends said he didn’t have any enemies.

If you know of a rapper or hip hop artist who died and is not in this list, please let us know in the comments below.

This is a developing story.