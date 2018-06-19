Skai Jackson & XXXTentacion: Deleted Tweet & Instagram Posts Fuel Controversy

Skai Jackson has come under fire before for being a fan of XXXTentacion, but recent comments after his death have stirred up the controversy again. After he died, fans began arguing with her about a tweet that it appears she later deleted. Some of her comments on Twitter and Instagram have been generating quite a bit of controversy. However, the actress is only 16, so other people are asking fans to be compassionate and kind to her. Read on for details. (Warning: There will be some profanity in some of the comments.)

She published (and later deleted) the initial controversial tweet in response to a tweet by Perez Hilton that read “Domestic abuser XXXTentacion murdered in drive-by-shooting.”

She wrote in response: “You really had to add ‘domestic abuser’? Can we just remember him in a positive light? Let’s not do that…”

Although the tweet no longer appears, a number of people saw it, got screenshots, and responded to her before it was deleted. However, a tweet she made talking about how much she misses him is still on her timeline.

My heart hurts… You will be missed Jahseh @xxxtentacion pic.twitter.com/wPt6jX3Yur — Skai Jackson ♡ (@skaijackson) June 18, 2018

On Instagram, she wrote about XXXTentacion: “I can’t believe this.. My heart hurts. You were one of the most humble, and genuine people I have ever met. You were becoming a positive person and trying to better yourself as a person. Thank you for encouraging words. You will truly be missed Jahseh.”

Here are some of the reactions from fans to her tweets and Instagram posts.

Skai Jackson defending XXXTentacion after his murder: “Can we just remember him in a positive light?” pic.twitter.com/arsZDbUkaY — Pop News 🚨 (@PopAlarms) June 18, 2018

girl he locked a woman in his home for days after he beat her and tried to cut her tongue out stop trying to "remember him in a positive light" when the traumatized woman is still out there breathing. thank god he isn't gonna live to torture more women. — bee (@bumblebeemorgan) June 18, 2018

omfg skai jackson deleted the tweet where she was like "is it necessary to call him a domestic abuser?" lmaoooo — ٰsara (@jaeminIogy) June 19, 2018

I’ve had to unfollow Naomi Campbell, Diddy, Ace Hood, Skai Jackson, 2 Chainz… like what are y’all even doing right now? 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ — Trouble 🌹 (@ebonirm) June 19, 2018

But others have come to Skai Jackson’s defense, saying that XXXTentacion had changed.

WELL GUESS WHAT HE WAS SLOWLY CHANGING AND LEARNING FROM HIS PAST HE WAS ON A ROAD TO BECOME A BETTER MAN AND YALL OUT THERE SAYING THANK THE LORD HES NOT ALIVE TO TORTURE ANYONE ANYMORE BUT YALL BEST PREY TO GOD FOR FORGIVNESS BECAUSE YALL NEED IT MORE THAN ANYONE ELSE RN #RIPX — strange_clique (@CliqueStrange) June 18, 2018

He donated 100k to domestic abuse victims. Not only that but his newer music saved thousands of lives from suicide and helped others. He was a changing man. His death was unjustifiable. — |SPARDA| (@SpardaTheeGod) June 19, 2018

According to fans on Instagram, she’s also been joining in on some theories about how XXXTentacion died.

Shame on You and all these corny fans playing social media detectives blaming a man of murder with no factual evidence, all conspiracy @skaijackson pic.twitter.com/dPNIWcQvNY — flex oden (@OdenFlex) June 19, 2018

Jackson has been a fan and support of XXXTentacion for quite a while. In March 2017, she tweeted the following:

he didnt change???? are you slow? 1. Hewas hosting a charity event for his city this weekend. 2 donated $250k+ to kids and families in need, started a kindness challenge.4. his ex ADMITTED to faking being pregnant and having her friends beat hear up on purpose. — TMuNoah (@uNoahYT) June 19, 2018

A short time later, in June 2017, her followers got angry when she attended an XXXTentacion concert. At the time she responded with comments including: “Let me live my life. Can I ever get a break?” and “People should be able to do whatever they would like.”

Let me live my life 😂😂 can I ever get a break? — Skai Jackson ♡ (@skaijackson) June 9, 2017

Singer Noah Cyrus came to her defense.

ignore em baby girl https://t.co/7qwhTIvxH3 — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) June 9, 2017

This is a developing story.