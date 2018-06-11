‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Spoilers – Episode 3

Last week on The Bachelorette premiere, Becca Kufrin went out on her first solo date and engaged in two group dates. She also dealt with some expected dramatics. On episode 3, the drama continues to flood in, people get injured and a scandal gets confronted. But, before we get into all the details on what goes down on tonight’s show, as well as other big spoilers on future episodes, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you do not want to know the secret revealed tonight, who gets eliminated, and more.

The official ABC synopsis for episode 3 reads, “Becca looks to recover after last week’s drama as she takes six gentlemen on a spa date, where they unexpectedly must offer the services to some of the Bachelorette’s close friends from the most recent season of “The Bachelor.” Chris joins Becca at the iconic Capitol Records studios where GRAMMY Award-winning artist Richard Marx not only sings to the couple but tasks them to write heartfelt lyrics about each other. One hopeful bachelor has a freak accident which could have terrible consequences. A group of men meet Becca at a football field to run drills with professional Legends Football League stars and then play a lively game. Former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson joins Chris Harrison for the play by play until a devastating tackle ends the fun and games. The injured suitor will need to make a decision that will impact not only Becca but the rest of the house.”

The show airs on Monday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.

Two Contestants Are Injured & One Leaves



On episode 3 of the show, two contestants, in separate situations, are injured and Reality Steve has reported them to be Clay Harbor and David Ravitz. ABC has reported that, “One bachelor suffers a serious injury in a fluke accident overnight, leaving the rest of the men shaken.” This man is David Ravitz. Some may remember him as the contestant who dressed up as a chicken on premiere night.

Reality Steve further reported that, “David Ravitz fell off the bunk bed in the mansion, breaking his nose, suffering a concussion, and even had bleeding on the brain. That’s the ambulance you see in the season preview. He missed a rose ceremony, but obviously returned since he was on the 2-on-1 in Vegas.” So, even though it sounds like it was a very serious incident, Ravitz was able to pull it together and return.

As for Harbor, ABC reported that, on the football group date tonight, one man suffers a major injury, as star Becca Kufrin looks on. According to Reality Steve, Harbor, who is a professional football player, “ends up breaking his wrist during this game and being taken to the ER. He had received the group date rose but ended up having to give it back to leave and have surgery, thus eliminating himself.” Tough break.

Will Colton Underwood’s Dating Tia Booth Get Him Eliminated …?



Previously, Colton Underwood revealed to Kufrin that he had previously dated a good friend of hers, Tia Booth, from The Bachelor 2018. On tonight’s episode, Booth is a part of one of the group dates, as ABC writes, “Becca has a surprise for six men as she takes them to a spa where they will need to pamper Tia, Seinne, Bekah M., Caroline and Kendall from the last season of “The Bachelor.” One dashing man has the jitters: He had a relationship with one of these women who is close to Becca. Will it put an end to his chances with the Bachelorette?”

According to Reality Steve, Underwood, Kufrin and Booth all sit down to talk about the dating past. So what does this mean for Underwood? Well … it goes well enough for him to be kept around, considering he makes it to the final four at least this season. But, he is not the winner and Reality Steve has reported that he and Booth are currently a part of the Bachelor in Paradise 2018 cast.

Chris Randone Gets the Solo Date

The man who gets the one-on-one date tonight is Chris Randone and Reality Steve has reported that he gets the date rose. For their date, the two actually get to go to Capitol Records and have a song-writing session with Richard Marx. ABC wrote in their press release that, “Lucky Chris gets the only one-on-one date of the week. He and Becca meet GRAMMY winner Richard Marx, who serenades the pair with his smash ‘80s hit ‘Right Here Waiting.’ But when he asks them to write their own sincere lyrics, Chris gets writer’s block. With Becca’s help, Chris becomes inspired and Marx creates a song with both of their lyrics.”

Who Gets Eliminated Tonight on “The Bachelorette”



So, who gets eliminated on tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette? Well, according to Reality Steve, Clay Harbor eliminates himself, but at the next rose ceremony, the two contestants sent home are Ryan Peterson and Mike Renner.

On next week’s episode, there are two solo dates – with Garrett and with Will. There is also just one group date.