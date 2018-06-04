Watch Downton Abbey Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Downton Abbey is a post-Edwardian, British historical drama, set in Yorkshire on a fictional estate called Downton Abbey. Though the series ended in 2015, you can watch Downton Abbey online. Throughout the series, events including the sinking of the Titanic, the Spanish Influenza Pandemic, and the First World War are addressed, as well as the decline of the British aristocracy following the war and the rise of the working class. The series includes six seasons and 47 episodes. Downton Abbey has been nominated for more than 200 awards, and has won 54. Season One began September 26, 2010 in the UK, and the final season ended December 25, 2015; each season except for the first, ended with a Christmas special airing on December 24th. The main cast includes Hugh Bonneville, Samantha Bond and Allen Leech.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead!

How Many Downton Abbey Seasons Are There?

There are six seasons of the series. Downton Abbey first aired in the UK in 2010, and then began airing in the US in 2011. In seasons two through five, the season run ended with a Christmas special airing on December 24. There were 52 episodes between 2010 and 2015. Over its run, the series has been nominated for 217 awards, and has won 57, including three Golden Globes and six Primetime Emmys. The series is ranked at 93 on IMDb’s Top Rated TV Shows.

Downton Abbey Season 1

7 episodes | September 26, 2010 – November 7, 2010

Robert Crawley has married Cora, a rich heiress, because his titled family is quite poor, though he does love Cora. They have three daughters, and in season one deal with British laws of inheritance, which favor men over women. As such, the Crawleys eldest daughter cannot inherit and is set to marry a second cousin to ensure the title and lands remain in the family. However, he is killed in the sinking of the Titanic and another distant relative is then set to inherit. Meanwhile, the house staff also struggles with the changing times as the former valet to Robert fueds with the new valet.

Downton Abbey Season 2

9 episodes | September 18, 2011 – December 25, 2011

Spanning the years between the Battle of Somme through the Spanish Flu Pandemic, new Crawley heir, Matthew becomes engaged to Lavinia, and then goes off to fight in World War One. Both Matthew and his soldier servant William are badly wounded and Mrs. Patmore, Downton’s cook, pressures maid Daisy to marry William. She does and he later dies. Mary develops feelings for Matthew but then plans to marry Sir Richard Carlisle, and Sybil, a Crawley relation who hates the social mores of the times, falls in love with the family’s driver.

Downton Abbey Season 3

9 episodes | September 16, 2012 – December 25, 2012

Mary ends her engagement to Richard and Edith falls in love with Anthony. Employee Bates, who is found guilty of murder, is also targeted in prison. Matthew receives an inheritance from Lavinia’s father and gives it to Robert for the estate. This makes Matthew and Robert partners. Pregnant Sybil dies during childbirth. Robert realizes Matthew’s attempts to modernize the estate have saved it. Matthew is killed in a car accident.

Downton Abbey Season 4

9 episodes | September 22, 2013 – December 25, 2013

Edna joins the estate staff. Mary is in mourning over Matthew’s death; his will makes her the sole heir to the Downton Abbey estate. Mary later falls for Michael Gregson, who is already married and cannot leave his wife. Gregson is killed during rioting. Edith gives birth to a daughter and Anna, a staff member is raped by Lord Gillingham’s valet.

Downton Abbey Season 5

9 episodes | September 21, 2014 – December 25, 2014

A Russian prince tries to romance the Dowager Countess. Police arrive to investigate the death of Anna’s rapist, Mr. Green. Mrs. Patmore, the cook, invests her small inheritance in real estate and Lord Merton proposes to Matthew’s mother, Isobel. Anna is suspected in Green’s death and Bates confesses to protect her.

Downton Abbey Season 6

9 episodes | September 20, 2015 – December 25, 2015

Anna miscarries severa times, the middle class begins to outflank the aging aristocracy and Mrs. Hughes marries Mr. Carson. Robert’s health is in crisis, leaving Mary and Tom to run the estate. Mary later exposes a family secret about Marigold. Lord Merton and Isobel marry as so Edith and Bertie. Anna marries Bates and has a son.

What Are the Best Downton Abbey Episodes?

From the deaths of Matthew and Sybil to murder accusations to Christmas specials packed with holiday fun, Downton Abbey kept viewers enthralled throughout the series run. Here’s a list of the best Downton Abbey episodes:

Season 1, Episode 7 “1.7”

Entertainment Monthly lists episode seven of season one as their top pick for best Downton episode. The show deals with the assassination of Franz Ferdinand. Cora ruins the engagement part of Matthew and Mary; she later miscarries her baby. World War I begins.

Season 3, Episode 7 “A Journey to the Highlands”

The Crawleys and MacClares celebrate the holiday at Duneagle Castle. Matthew learns what has happened to his fortune, finds that he will be a father, and is later killed in a car crash.

Season 3, Episode 5 “3.5”

Sybil gives birth to a baby girl, and then unexpectedly dies after childbirth. Anna tries to clear Bates’ name.

Season 6, Episode 9 “Christmas Special”

In the two hour series finale, Edith’s secrets continue to threaten the family, Henry can’t settle in to his new roles of husband and stepfather, and Mary tries to mend fences.

Who Are the Actors in the Downton Abbey Cast?

From the accents to the set dressings and the costuming, Downton Abbey is credited as being one of the most authentic miniseries on television, and has been compared to series creator Julian Fellowes’ film Gosford Park. Here are the main actors in Downton Abbey:

Though the family has fallen on hard times, Robert has had a privileged education and upbringing; he married Cora Levinson for her fortune and has expressed regret for his actions, even though he came to love Cora. He is a devoted father and is proud of his heritage.

Hugh Bonneville is best known for the films Notting Hill, Paddington, and Mary Shelley’s Frakenstein. He has been nominated for 22 awards, and has won five, including the 2013, 2015 and 2016 Emmys for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Dramatic Series

An American by birth, Lady Cora is much more liberal than her upper class, English co-horts. She is strong-willed, a devoted mother and grandmother, and is looking for purpose in her life.

Elizabeth McGovern is best known for her role in Ragtime, for which she was nominated for both an Oscar and a Golden Globe. In addition, she has starred in The Scarlet Pimpernel, Ordinary People, and Downton Abbey.

Oftentimes seen as unwilling to adapt to modern times, Violet is actually very protective of her family and seeks to protect them from all harm. Often sharp-tongued and sharp-witted. Dame Maggie Smith is a two time Oscar winner, for her roles in California Suite and The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie. She has 95 awards nominations, including Tony Awards, BAFTA Awards, and Golden Globes throughout her career, and is best known for her roles in Macbeth, the Harry Potter franchise, and A Room with a View. Queen Elizabeth II made her a dame in 1990 for her services to the performing arts.

Though Lady Mary is the eldest Crawley daughter, she is unable to inherit the estate because of British inheritance laws. Though her husband died tragically, she is eager to establish herself as an independent woman. Michelle Dockery has been nominated for consecutive Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for her work on Downton Abbey. In addition to the series, she has appeared in Good Behavior, Text Santa 2014, and Angie Tribeca.

Lady Edith lives in the shadow of her older sister, Mary. She loves her daughter, and does her best to juggle motherhood with her career in publishing. Laura Carmichael is best known for her work on Downton Abbey; in addition she has appeared in Madame Bovary and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

Jessica Brown Findlay as Lady Sybil Cora Branson

Lady Cora is a political figure focused on breaking down the social barriers in British society.

Jessica Brown Findlay is best known for her roles in Albatross and The Beautiful Fantastic.

Charles is the Crawley family butler, would like things to remain the same with no modern changes, and is loyal to the family. However, he struggles to balance his role within the Crawley home with his personal life and relationships.

Jim Carter is best known for Shakespeare in Love. He has been nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards for her work on Downton Abbey.

John served with Lord Crawley in the Boer war and is now his valet. He’s been accused or suspected of murder twice. Brendan Coyle is best known for his work in the television series Downton Abbey, Spotless, and Requiem.

Thomas is the under-butler of the estate and is good at causing trouble, although he’s managed to hold his job at the Abbey. Thomas is uncertain where he belongs in life and tries to mentor new footman, Andy. Robert James-Collier is best known for his work in Downton Abbey; his other notable role is in Coronation Street.

The Crawley’s housekeeper. She is tough and apt to offer advice to the other staff members. She is often impatient. Phyllis Logan is best known for her roles in Secrets & Lies and Another Time, Another Place.

Anna is Lady Mary’s maid is and married to Mr. Bates. She is suspected in Mr. Green’s death and longs to start a family of her own. Joanne Froggett is best known for her role in Downton Abbey; she began her acting career as part of the Rounders Youth Theatre Group.

The Crawley’s cook, Mrs. Patmore views new gadgets and modernity as the enemy and likes things in her kitchen to remain the same. She is very protective of her staff. Lesley Nicol is best known for her role in Downton Abbey. She has also appeared in The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe and The Silver Chair.

Daisy is the assistant cook and a widow. She longs for an education and is determined to have a life outside of service. Sophie McShera is best known for her role in Cinderella and Galavant, as well as her role in Downton Abbey.

Lord Crawley’s former valet, he lost his job after Matthew died and is currently a footman, and longs to regain his former status. Kevin Doyle is an experience character actor, having appeared in films and mini-series including Paranoid, The Crimson Field, and Downton Abbey.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Downton Abbey?

Aside from the main house staff and residents of the estate, Downton Abbey boasted a huge cast of supporting characters and guest stars. Here’s a list of the most important Downton Abbey guest stars:

Lily James as Lady Rose MacClare

After Downton Abbey, Lily James would go on to star in the film Cinderella; she won Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Breakthrough Award in 2015

Shirley MacLaine joined the cast in the third season and famously said she didn’t know what the series was before she booked the role of Martha Levinson. MacLaine is best known for Terms of Endearment.

Dan Stevens as Matthew Crawley

Dan Stevens is best known for playing Beast in the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast. On Downton Abbey, he played Matthew, the apparent heir to the Crawley title and fortune. He marries Lady Mary and dies unexpectedly soon after their son is born.

Rosamund is the only sibling of Robert and is widowed. She likes to meddle in the lives of her nieces; she once helped Edith get to Switzerland to conceal her pregnancy. Samantha Bond is best known for the James Bond films Tomorrow Never Dies, GoldenEye, and Die Another Day.

Penelope Wilton as Isobel Crawley

Penelope Wilton is an award winning actress best known for her roles in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel films as well as Pride & Prejudice.

Michael Fox as Andy Parker

After Downton Abbey, Michael Fox went on to star in the film Dunkirk and the TV series Midsomer Murders.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Downton Abbey?

Julian Fellowes created the Downton Abbey series, and is credited with writing all episodes. The show has been compared to Fellowes’ other period drama, Gosford Park. Here is a list of the creators and producers behind the series:

Julian Fellowes Series Creator and Writer

Julian Fellowes is best known for the film Gosford Park, for which he won an Emmy for Best Writing, Screenplay, he was also nominated for a Golden Globe. Downton Abbey has garnered him more awards, including 6 Primetime Emmy nominations and 1 Emmy win. He won the 2011 Emmy for Outstanding Miniseries or Movie for Downton Abbey. He has also been nominated for BAFTA, American Screenwriters Association, and Broadcasting Press Guild Awards. He is credited as writing all 52 episodes.

Rebecca Eaton: Executive Producer

Rebecca Eaton is best known for her work on the TV series Sherlock, for which she won an Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie. Rebecca also has an Emmy for her work on Downton Abbey. In all, she has won five Primetime Emmys.

Where Downton Abbey Ranks in the Television Pantheon

The first episode of Downton broke the ITV Player single episode viewer record in the UK, and continued with high ratings throughout the series run, though some critics have panned the work. Downton Abbey is credited with a piece of legislation, The Equality (Titles) Bill, which was intended to allow the equal succession of female as well as male heirs to hereditary titles within the UK. The bill was ultimately unsuccessful. In addition to spawning a massive fan base, the series is believed to have increased the worldwide demand for British trained butlers, particularly in the Middle East, Russia, and Chine. The series is also believed to have influenced fashion, renewing interest in midi skirts, hunting plaids, and beaded gowns.