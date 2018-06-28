Watch Eastbound & Down Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Eastbound & Down is a sports comedy series produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. The series lasted four seasons, from February 2009 through November 2013, and includes 29 episodes. The series starred Danny McBride, Steve Little, and Katy Mixon. It was created by Danny McBride, Ben Best, and Jody Hill, and was meant to be a satirical look at sports, the American South, and culture. You can watch Eastbound & Down online. The series follows the return home for former professional baseball pitcher Kenny Powers, who has been a screw-up for most of his life. Kenny wants a comeback, but as he tries to right all of the wrongs from his past, he sabotages his chances. The series was nominated for six awards, including an American Comedy Award and two Satellite Awards.

Here’s your guide to watch Eastbound & Down online and enjoy the entire series — including simple streaming info, cast actors and characters, and best seasons and episodes:

How to Watch Eastbound & Down Online & Stream the Complete Series

In the United States, all seasons of Eastbound & Down are available on both Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. Here’s how to watch via either service:

Amazon Prime

If you have Prime, or if you want to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime, you can watch every season of Eastbound & Down on your computer right here, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

When signing up for Hulu, there are two different options. With either one, you’ll need to include the HBO add-on to watch every episode of Eastbound & Down.

Hulu: If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV: If you want to go from watching Hulu’s on-demand library to watching MLB games or other live TV without changing the app, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

When signing up for either of the above options, you’ll also need to add the HBO add-on to watch every episode of Eastbound & Down. Once signed up, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

How Many Eastbound & Down Seasons Are There?

There are four seasons and 29 episodes of Eastbound & Down. The series star is Danny McBride, who plays Kenny Powers, a down-on-his-luck baseball pitcher who returns to his hometown to right past wrongs and start a comeback, only to screw up his life even more. Here are the seasons for Eastbound & Down:

Season 1

6 episodes | February 15, 2009 – March 22, 2009

Kenny Powers returns to his hometown, hoping to start his comeback to baseball in the town that thinks of him as a star, only to find out the town really doesn’t like him. He becomes a gym coach to pay the bills and later tries being a spokesman for a local car dealer. Kenny drives drunk and crashes a car, and considers giving up on his dream of a major league comeback. He is offered a chance at the majors from the Tampa Bay Rays, only to have them rescind the offer. He dumps his old girlfriend April.

Season 2

7 episodes | September 26, 2010 – November 7, 2010

His family thinks Kenny is still in Florida, starting his comeback, but Kenny is actually in Mexico drowning his sorrows and getting into cockfighting. A baseball manager sees hope in the former pitcher. Kenny considers joining the Charros team, but doesn’t understand why Mexican fans don’t like him. He gradually wins over the fans, and begins a relationship with Vida. Kenny considers staying in Mexico, but instead returns to North Carolina, where April has a surprise for him.

Season 3

8 episodes | February 19, 2012 – April 15, 2012

Kenny is picked up by a minor league team and celebrates his son’s first birthday. April comes to visit him with the team only to dump him later. Roy McDaniel, a pro scout, asks Kenny to mentor an up-and-coming pitcher. Kenny believes his son is cursed and tries to blame his bad luck on the baby. He tries out a new pitch. Kenny fakes his death.

Season 4

8 episodes | September 29, 2013 – November 17, 2013

Kenny is now content to live with April under an assumed name and not be a major league pitcher until he meets Guy, a sports talk show host, and decides to chase baseball and fame again. Kenny and Guy discuss his options. April asks Kenny to go to couples therapy with her, and his personal life begins hurting his work life.

What Are the Best Eastbound & Down Episodes?

Bawdy humor and a main character who can’t help but mess up his life are the calling cards of Eastbound & Down. Viewers love-to-hate Kenny and all of his schemes. Here is a list of the best Eastbound & Down episodes:

Season 1, Episode 1 “Chapter One”

The series opener introduces viewers to Kenny’s messed up world view, while showing how he isn’t the loved baseball player he believes he should be. The debut episode was nominated for a Writer’s Guild of America award for Episodic Comedy.

Season 1, Episode 6 “Chapter Six”

Kenny is ready to give up his come-back dream when the Tampa Bay Rays offer him a lifeline, only to have them take back their offer. Ashamed, Kenny runs off on April, leaving her alone.

Season 2, Episode 3 “Chapter 9”

Kenny is now pitching for a Mexican team, the Charros, but doesn’t understand why Mexican fans don’t like him. He begins trying to win them over, and also becomes infatuated with local, Vida.

Season 3, Episode 3 “Chapter 16”

Kenny is asked to mentor a young Russian pitcher while he’s with the minor league team in Myrtle Beach. Matthew McConaughy guest-stars as the pro scout, Roy McDaniel.

Season 4, Episode 3 “Chapter 24”

Kenny takes his family to a water park, but the fun trip turns bad quickly when Kenny starts drinking.

Who Are the Actors in the Eastbound & Down Cast?

Eastbound & Down serves as a breakout moment for comedy star Danny McBride as a major league baseball pitcher who can’t get out of his own way. Here are the actors remembered for their starring roles on Eastbound & Down:

A former baseball pitcher, Kenny is intent on reclaiming his fame and rebuilding his career, but he can’t seem to get out of his own way. Eastbound & Down was a breakout role for Danny McBride, who has gone on to star in Vice Principals and This is the End. He is a writer, actor, and producer. His series Vice Principals won an SXSW Film Festival award for Episodic Television.

Stevie is Kenny’s one remaining friend. When he and Kenny were classmates, Kenny mostly ignored him, but now that Stevie is his only remaining “groupie”, Kenny finds things for him to do. Steve Little is an actor and writer best known for his roles in Because I Said So and Eastbound & Down.

April is Kenny’s high school sweetheart and a teacher at the school where he gets a job. April doesn’t like Kenny at first but he eventually wins her over. Katy Mixon is best known as Katie from American Housewife, but before that show hit, she also appeared in Eastbound & Down and as Molly’s boozy younger sister in the hit Mike & Molly.

Maria is married to Stevie; she teaches him how to stand up to Kenny, and loves living in America. Eastbound & Down was the first big role for actress and producer Elizabeth De Razzo. Since the series, she has appeared in Idiotsitter, Vida, and The 33.

Dustin is Kenny’s younger brother, and has always supported him, but since supporting him hasn’t worked, Dustin is trying “tough love”. John Hawkes is an actor best known for his roles in Deadwood and Eastbound & Down. Since the series wrapped, he has appeared in Too Old to Die Young and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri.

Cassie is trying hard to be a good Christian and a good sister-in-law, but Kenny makes it really hard to be either, so primarily, she supports Dustin. Jennifer Irwin is an accomplished actress and writer best known for her performances in Superstar and No Strings Attached. In addition to acting in the series Eastbound & Down and Superstore, she is credited as a writer for The Goldbergs.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Eastbound & Down?

The main cast of Eastbound & Down is supported by various Powers family members and old friends who have been betrayed. Veteran actors and writers Don Johnson, Ken Marino, and Ben Best have all appeared on the series. Here are the actors remembered for their guest starring roles on Eastbound & Down

Jason Sudeikis as Shane Gerald

Shane is Kenny’s catcher when he joins the minor league team in Myrtle Beach. He believes in Kenny, but he might also bring Kenny down even farther than he is. Jason Sudeikis appeared in seasons two and three of Eastbound & Down; he is best known for the films We’re the Millers and Horrible Bosses.

Matthew McConaughey as Roy McDaniel

Roy McDaniel is a pro scout who loves baseball. He wants Kenny to mentor a younger pitcher so that he can redeem himself in the eyes of Major League Baseball. Matthew McConaughey is a Hollywood star best known for his roles in A Time to Kill, Dallas Buyers Club, and Magic Mike.

Michael Pena as Sebastian Cisneros

Sebastian owns the Charros organization and is very wealthy. However, he is also very insecure about himself and worries he will make the wrong moves. Michael Pena is an actor and producer best known for his roles in American Hustle and Shooter. In addition to Eastbound & Down he has starred in the series Narcos.

Andrew Daly as Terrence Cutler

A very insecure high school teacher, Terrence wants April for himself and dislikes Kenny. Andrew Daly is an actor, writer, and producer best known for his work in Semi-Pro and Review. Since Eastbound & Down he has also starred in Bob’s Burgers and The Who Was? Show.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Eastbound & Down?

Eastbound & Down was produced by Will Ferrel’s production company Guy Sanchez Productions to air on HBO, and was primarily written by Ben Best, Danny McBride, and Jody Hill. The series lasted for four seasons. Here are the producers and writers remembered for the part in Eastbound & Down:

Ben Best: Eastbound & Down, Executive Producer, Creator and Writer

Ben Best is an actor, producer, and writer who is best known for his contributions to Eastbound & Down; he also acted in the series, as the character Clegg. He created the series along with actors Danny McBride and Jody Hill.

Jody Hill: Eastbound & Down Executive Producer, Creator and writer

Jody Hill created the series along with actors Danny McBride and Ben Best. Hill is also credited as writing 29 of the series episodes. He also created the Danny McBride hit Vice Principals.

Danny McBride: Eastbound & Down Executive Producer, Creator, Writer, Actor

In addition to starring in the series, Danny McBride created the series in a collaboration with Jody Hill and Ben Best. The series served as his breakout hit, and since he has starred in Vice Principals, Angry Birds Movie and This is the End.

Will Ferrell: Eastbound & Down Executive Producer

Will Ferrell’s production company, Gary Sanchez Productions, produced the series for HBO. Ferrell is an comedian, actor and producer best known for his roles in the Anchorman franchise; he also starred in Talledega Nights and Daddy’s Home.

Where Eastbound & Down Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Though it didn’t win any awards, Eastbound & Down was nominated for six awards over the course of its series run including a Writer’s Guild of America award for Best Episodic Comedy, two Satellite Awards, and an American Comedy Award. The series became a breakout moment for star Danny McBride, and has been well-received by both critics and viewers thanks to its comedic look at the American South, and our cultural obsession with sports and sports stars. Eastbound & Down, though obnoxious at moments and with its share of bawdy humor, has strong ratings on both Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, where is ranks at 59 on the list of the Best TV Season of 2990 and the 12th Most Discussed TV Series of 2009. The series has been cited as being influenced by real-life major league pitchers John Rocker and Mitch Williams, though the creators are clear that the series is not actually based on either of their lives.