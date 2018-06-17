How to Watch ‘Food Network Star’ Live Online

Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis are the hosts of Food Network Star, which pits ten chefs against one another for the chance to win their own cooking show on the Food Network. The show is now in its 14th season. If you’re interested in watching, tune in at 9pm ET/PT on the Food Network.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Food Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library with dozens of exclusives in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, including Food Network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Food Network on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Philo TV: Food Network is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

FuboTV: Food Network is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch Food Network live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Preview

Food Network Star is now in its 14th season. The competitors include Harrison Bader, Katie Dixon, Adam Gertler, Samone Lett, Rebekah Lingenfelser, Palak Patel, Christian Petroni, Amy Pottinger, Jessica Tom, Manny Washington, Jason Goldstein, and Chris Valdes.

Some names may seem familiar to fans this season. Hattiesburg chef Katie Dixon appeared on Fox’s MasterChef for 15 episodes in 2016. In a recent interview with Hattiesburgamerican.com, Dixon said of the competition, “You have to be a great cook, a great teacher and your personality has to shine through… I’m Southern-rooted. I love Mississippi hospitality, and my heart is healthy (cooking).”

In last week’s season premiere, which took place at Universal Resorts Florida, both Jason and Chris were sent home. A Foodsided article recapping last week read, “[Jason and Chris] couldn’t set themselves apart from the crowd in a good way. For success in this competition, the contestants need to be memorable both in personality and food.”

In the outlet’s opinion, Manny, Harrison, and Palak are all poised to do well this season. “Manny has an everyman vibe; Harrison is dashing and Palak has an intriguing culinary point of view.”

And who are the veterans on the show? Amy Pottinger and Adam Gertler both impressed the judges on Comeback Kitchen, and here to compete once again. Adam’s first season was a whopping ten years ago, but based on the premiere, he may have what it take to go very far. And as Food Sided points out, “Amy makes beautiful food that photographs extremely well and tastes great. If she could keep her focus, she could do well, too.”