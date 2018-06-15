How to Watch ‘Jeopardy’ Live Online

Jeopardy is one of the longest-running shows in the history of television and is broadcast weekdays at 7pm ET/PT.

Jeopardy premiered on March 30, 1964, and is now in its 34th season. The show was created by Merv Griffin, and today, is hosted by Alex Trebek.

The show has garnered 33 Daytime Emmy Awards, and is the only post-1960 game show to have received a Peabody Award. It holds the 2017 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show and a Guinness World Record for the number of Emmy Awards won by a TV game show.

In 2013, Alex Trebek spoke with The Toronto Star about thirty season of Jeopardy.

Asked if he ever thought he would have been around for thirty seasons of the show, he said, “I’ve actually been in the media business for 50 years. If you asked me if I was still with the CBC and that I would have lasted 50 years I wouldn’t have an answer for you. I either enjoy what I’m doing or I don’t. If I don’t enjoy it, I’d get out. But Jeopardy! is satisfying at different levels. I’m learning stuff a lot of the time. That’s important to me. And I get to help people succeed in television.”

He went on to say that he believes the show has lasted so long because of people’s inherent competitiveness. “They know that our contestants have to take a series of tests before they appear on the program. They know our contestants are bright. I defy you to watch Jeopardy! and not play along. It’s an involving game.”